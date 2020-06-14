Apartment List
/
SC
/
james island
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

120 Apartments for rent in James Island, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for James Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Forest at Fenwick
15 Stardust Way, James Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
QUIET DOWN HOME COMFORT.\nLocated on John's Island The Forest at Fenwick is set back in a tranquil wooded area but close to all that the Lowcounty has to offer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1061 Farmington Road
1061 Farmington Road, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1350 sqft
Farmington - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
853 Fred St
853 Fred Street, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1192 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island! This brick ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home has a large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Lynwood - Willow Walk - Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
1212 Oakcrest Dr
1212 Oakcrest Drive, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1824 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers plenty of space to entertain! The living room is bright with large windows and hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1158 Oxbow Drive
1158 Oxbow Drive, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1325 sqft
Available for rent is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on James Island. Wood floors throughout, with updated appliances, open kitchen, spacious living room, and large fenced-in back yard. Only minutes from both Folly Beach and downtown Charleston.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
880 Quail Drive
880 Quail Drive, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1265 sqft
Great location on James Island just off of Harbor View Rd. only a 10 minute drive to downtown Charleston. Walk or bike to the James Island Rec Center, Harris Teeter, shops and restaurants nearby.
Results within 1 mile of James Island
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
35 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1437 sqft
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,415
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
46 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1402 Camp Rd. Unit 8C
1402 Camp Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
1402 Camp Rd.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1559 Harborsun Dr
1559 Harborsun Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
As if living pond front wasn't enough, 1559 Harborsun Drive is just 5 miles from beautiful Folly Beach! The three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home sits on a fully stocked pond that you can access with your very own private dock and large oak

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1094 Blue Marlin Dr
1094 Blue Marlin Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1392 sqft
Home settled on the well sought out James Island right off of Fort Johnson Road. Home has hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings that creating a warm and inviting environment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1601 Westmoreland Avenue
1601 Westmoreland Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1144 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home is located in the heart of James Island. Located in the Westchester subdivision it is very convenient location; just 5 minutes to Folly Beach and 15 minutes to downtown Charleston.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Central Park Road
1981 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Available for rent is a newly built, elevated home on James Island. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen, and spacious rear porch.
Results within 5 miles of James Island
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
24 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1100 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
126 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,092
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
14 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,280
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Silver Hill - Magnolia
107 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
36 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,242
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1037 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in James Island, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for James Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

James Island 2 BedroomsJames Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJames Island 3 BedroomsJames Island Apartments with Balcony
James Island Apartments with GarageJames Island Apartments with GymJames Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJames Island Apartments with Parking
James Island Apartments with PoolJames Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsJames Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Beaufort, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College