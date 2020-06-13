/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in James Island, SC
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1061 Farmington Road
1061 Farmington Road, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1350 sqft
Farmington - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
853 Fred St
853 Fred Street, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1192 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island! This brick ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home has a large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lynwood - Willow Walk - Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
1212 Oakcrest Dr
1212 Oakcrest Drive, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1824 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers plenty of space to entertain! The living room is bright with large windows and hardwood floors.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
880 Quail Drive
880 Quail Drive, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1265 sqft
Great location on James Island just off of Harbor View Rd. only a 10 minute drive to downtown Charleston. Walk or bike to the James Island Rec Center, Harris Teeter, shops and restaurants nearby.
Results within 1 mile of James Island
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
46 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1437 sqft
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
20 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1200 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1535 Blaze Ln
1535 Blaze Lane, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1278 sqft
1535 Blaze Ln - Great 3 bedroom Townhouse in Meridian place on James Island. Minutes from Folly Beach and Downtown. (RLNE5122655)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
20 Maplecrest
20 Maplecrest Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
20 Maplecrest Available 06/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath James Island Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Extra long single car garage James Island Condo. Live on highly desirable James Island South Carolina.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1402 Camp Rd. Unit 8C
1402 Camp Rd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
1402 Camp Rd.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1559 Harborsun Dr
1559 Harborsun Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
As if living pond front wasn't enough, 1559 Harborsun Drive is just 5 miles from beautiful Folly Beach! The three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home sits on a fully stocked pond that you can access with your very own private dock and large oak
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1094 Blue Marlin Dr
1094 Blue Marlin Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1392 sqft
Home settled on the well sought out James Island right off of Fort Johnson Road. Home has hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings that creating a warm and inviting environment.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1601 Westmoreland Avenue
1601 Westmoreland Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1144 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home is located in the heart of James Island. Located in the Westchester subdivision it is very convenient location; just 5 minutes to Folly Beach and 15 minutes to downtown Charleston.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
850 Sedge Court
850 Sedge Court, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1344 sqft
New appliances, new paint throughout, two brand new updated bathrooms ! James Island is just over the bridge from Downtown Charleston & is laden with history & once very fertile farmland nestled among marshes and rivers.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1253 Apex Lane
1253 Apex Lane, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Gorgeous James Island Remodel - This spacious, tri-plex home in the Meridian Place community has been recently remodeled with beautiful flooring and new paint throughout home.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
68 Murray Boulevard
68 Murray Boulevard, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely family home with fabulous views of the Ashley River. Very spacious living and dining rooms. Plenty of parking and a large yard. Study on the second floor could be used as a fourth bedroom.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Deleston St
1489 Deleston Street, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1512 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom Island Gem, minutes from beach and downtown. Utilities are inclusive. Ideal for business travel, leisure vacation travel or even relocation. Why overpay for an extended hotel stay when you can stay in a house.
Results within 5 miles of James Island
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1100 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
129 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1412 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1220 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1037 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Charleston
22 Units Available
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1105 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
92 King Street
92 King Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
3104 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live South of Broad in historic downtown a close walk to shopping, dining and more. High ceilings, original heart pine floors, spacious rooms, and bedrooms with rod iron balconies overlooking the property.
Similar Pages
James Island 2 BedroomsJames Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJames Island 3 BedroomsJames Island Apartments with Balcony
James Island Apartments with GarageJames Island Apartments with GymJames Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJames Island Apartments with Parking