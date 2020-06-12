/
2 bedroom apartments
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in James Island, SC
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
8 Units Available
Forest at Fenwick
15 Stardust Way, James Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
QUIET DOWN HOME COMFORT.\nLocated on John's Island The Forest at Fenwick is set back in a tranquil wooded area but close to all that the Lowcounty has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of James Island
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
20 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1100 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1099 sqft
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
45 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Rivers Point Row Apt C
37 Rivers Point Row, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
***Waterfront James Island Townhome w/ GRANITE countertops- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! - Desirable James Island Townhome- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! BEAUTIFUL Granite countertops, Lots of natural light. Fabulous lake front view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
1415 Dove Run Unit B
1415 Dove Run Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
1415 Dove Run Unit B Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE3186840)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
11 Maplecrest Drive
11 Maplecrest Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1082 sqft
Great 2BR 1.5 BA Townhouse in Bayfield - Available January 1st. Beautifully updated townhouse with a garage and private patio. Bedrooms upstairs. Ceramic Tiled shower with jacuzzi tub. All closets have california closet systems installed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lake Frances
1 Unit Available
981 Harbor Oaks Drive
981 Harbor Oaks Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1452 sqft
This immaculate home is very quiet in sought after Harbor Oaks. There is Lots of light and the porches in this home from the skylights the west facing shading sunset . Comes mostly furnished, 2 bedrooms and an office.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1664 Dexter Lane
1664 Dexter Lane, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
Two bedroom 2 bath end unit across from the pond and on walking path! Den could be used as office, work out room/man cave. Very quiet and private.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Telfair Way
1425 Telfair Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Any showings must be done remotely via FaceTime.Discounted price ($1450) available until June 2020. Starting July 2020, the rent will increase to $1500.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
700 Daniel Ellis Drive
700 Daniel Ellis Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1119 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 3rd floor condo located on James Island convenient to Downtown Charleston and Folly Beach. Its located on the top floor so you have no neighbors above you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Central Park Road
1981 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Available for rent is a newly built, elevated home on James Island. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen, and spacious rear porch.
Results within 5 miles of James Island
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
Old Windemere
25 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1048 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
80 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1186 sqft
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
East Side
230 Units Available
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Silver Hill - Magnolia
20 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1090 sqft
Unmatched Charleston Living Located in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1046 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Side
91 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
