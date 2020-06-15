1061 Farmington Road

Amenities

Farmington - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1719659?source=marketing



If location is important, look no further! This beautifully updated home is located off of Camp Road in James Island, within minutes of Downtown Charleston, MUSC, and Folly Beach! Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite countertops, and ceiling fans are just some of the features of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. French doors off of the kitchen lead to the back deck and large, fenced-in backyard with shed. Another amazing feature of this home: SOLAR PANELS to keep energy costs down! Wi-fi is included in the rental amount!



Small dogs are negotiable with a $250 pet fee per pet.

Online applications at www.oaktrustproperties.com/$59 per adult

Sorry, this is a no roommate property.



No Cats Allowed



