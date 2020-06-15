All apartments in James Island
Find more places like 1061 Farmington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
James Island, SC
/
1061 Farmington Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1061 Farmington Road

1061 Farmington Road · (843) 804-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
James Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1061 Farmington Road, James Island, SC 29412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1061 Farmington Road · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Farmington - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1719659?source=marketing

If location is important, look no further! This beautifully updated home is located off of Camp Road in James Island, within minutes of Downtown Charleston, MUSC, and Folly Beach! Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite countertops, and ceiling fans are just some of the features of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. French doors off of the kitchen lead to the back deck and large, fenced-in backyard with shed. Another amazing feature of this home: SOLAR PANELS to keep energy costs down! Wi-fi is included in the rental amount!

Small dogs are negotiable with a $250 pet fee per pet.
Online applications at www.oaktrustproperties.com/$59 per adult
Sorry, this is a no roommate property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3926139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Farmington Road have any available units?
1061 Farmington Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1061 Farmington Road have?
Some of 1061 Farmington Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Farmington Road currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Farmington Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Farmington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 Farmington Road is pet friendly.
Does 1061 Farmington Road offer parking?
No, 1061 Farmington Road does not offer parking.
Does 1061 Farmington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Farmington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Farmington Road have a pool?
No, 1061 Farmington Road does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Farmington Road have accessible units?
No, 1061 Farmington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Farmington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Farmington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 Farmington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 Farmington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1061 Farmington Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest at Fenwick
15 Stardust Way
James Island, SC 29455

Similar Pages

James Island 2 BedroomsJames Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
James Island Apartments with BalconyJames Island Apartments with Garage
James Island Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Beaufort, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity