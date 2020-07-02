5376 Boone Run

Amenities

**20% off first month's rent for 1 year lease**



Welcome to this beautiful country retreat that comes fully furnished! The home sits on a spacious one-acre wooded lot in a gated community bordering the golf course and a horse farm. This small gated community is on the Intracoastal waterway with an adjacent park. The home has a full wrap-around, covered porch with a gate perfect for animals or children. The porch also has direct access to the master suite. The property features grand cathedral ceilings in the main living area with heart pine floors that create a bright and airy environment. The Kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The three bedrooms are finely furnished and provide plenty of room for your guests. Don't miss out on this unique property! Lawn care is included so no stress about the yard, its taken care of. 2 dogs ok, 80lbs. or under allowed. Cats ok if spayed/neutered



PET POLICY:



2 dogs ok, 80lbs. or under allowed. Cats ok if spayed/neutered



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program