Hollywood, SC
5376 Boone Run
5376 Boone Run

5376 Boone Run · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5376 Boone Run, Hollywood, SC 29449

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1715 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**20% off first month's rent for 1 year lease**

Welcome to this beautiful country retreat that comes fully furnished! The home sits on a spacious one-acre wooded lot in a gated community bordering the golf course and a horse farm. This small gated community is on the Intracoastal waterway with an adjacent park. The home has a full wrap-around, covered porch with a gate perfect for animals or children. The porch also has direct access to the master suite. The property features grand cathedral ceilings in the main living area with heart pine floors that create a bright and airy environment. The Kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The three bedrooms are finely furnished and provide plenty of room for your guests. Don't miss out on this unique property! Lawn care is included so no stress about the yard, its taken care of. 2 dogs ok, 80lbs. or under allowed. Cats ok if spayed/neutered

PET POLICY:

2 dogs ok, 80lbs. or under allowed. Cats ok if spayed/neutered

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5376 Boone Run have any available units?
5376 Boone Run has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5376 Boone Run have?
Some of 5376 Boone Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5376 Boone Run currently offering any rent specials?
5376 Boone Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5376 Boone Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 5376 Boone Run is pet friendly.
Does 5376 Boone Run offer parking?
No, 5376 Boone Run does not offer parking.
Does 5376 Boone Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5376 Boone Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5376 Boone Run have a pool?
No, 5376 Boone Run does not have a pool.
Does 5376 Boone Run have accessible units?
No, 5376 Boone Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5376 Boone Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5376 Boone Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 5376 Boone Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5376 Boone Run has units with air conditioning.
