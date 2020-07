Amenities

A must see home top of the line furniture complete kitchen accessories vaulted ceilings light and bright split bedroom floor plan 1 car garage with ample shelving center island kitchen screen porch no lawn maintenance includes water and basic cable JUST bring your clothes move in August 5 ask about a 2 year lease and save money Parkwaest is of SC hwy 707 close to Lowes shopping center 500 C Titmouse rd includes washer and dryer community pool NO PETS NO SMOKING credit check and security deposit required minimum monthly income is $4,000 per month

