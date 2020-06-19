All apartments in Garden City
1057 Lizzie Lane

1057 Lizzie Lane · (843) 421-8274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1057 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC 29575

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built 2017-4 bdrm 2 bth/ St James School District - Property Id: 285090

Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the new section of Mallard Landing Village. The foyer leads into a wide-open living space with a double tray ceiling, gas fireplace, and an expansive kitchen. On the other side is an abundance of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen, a long island bar, and space for a large dining area. A Walk-in pantry and laundry room just off of the kitchen. The master suite features a large bedroom and master bath with dual walk-in closets, an oversized tub, and a step-in shower. A separate hallway off of the foyer has three guest bedrooms and the second bathroom. Two car garage with overhead storage. Tucked away in a quiet, yet very convenient location, this home is just a golf cart ride away from the beach. Near attractions, restaurants, healthcare, and a short drive to the airport. Home is in pristine condition, has space for miles, and one of the best locations in the area.

Chris Serafini
Agent Group Realty
8434218274
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285090
Property Id 285090

(RLNE5804346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Lizzie Lane have any available units?
1057 Lizzie Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1057 Lizzie Lane have?
Some of 1057 Lizzie Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Lizzie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Lizzie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Lizzie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 Lizzie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1057 Lizzie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Lizzie Lane does offer parking.
Does 1057 Lizzie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Lizzie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Lizzie Lane have a pool?
No, 1057 Lizzie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Lizzie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1057 Lizzie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Lizzie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 Lizzie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 Lizzie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 Lizzie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
