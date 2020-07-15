Apartment List
/
SC
/
gantt
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gantt, SC

Finding an apartment in Gantt that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Old Grove Road
14 Old Grove Road, Gantt, SC
2 Bedrooms
$920
875 sqft
Located close to downtown Greenville, Greenville Memorial Hospital, and I85. This home is a great starter rental. Appliances included with separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Large kitchen/dining room combo. Fenced front yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Pine Creek Court Ext
116 Pine Creek Court Extension, Gantt, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
116 Pine Creek Court Ext Available 08/01/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Williams Drive
5 Williams Drive, Gantt, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home is conveniently located to I-85! The living room has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace and comes with the refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Gantt
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
6 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
10 Keowee Ave
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Walkability to Augusta St Shops and Restaurants! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
12 Arcadia Circle
12 Arcadia Circle, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
This one-level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom bungalow overlooks private park area near Greenville Country Club.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Greater Sullivan
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
27 Sylvan Drive
27 Sylvan Drive, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2500 sqft
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS Built in 2005 and located in the sought-after Greenville Country Club area of Augusta Road, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
213 McGarity Street
213 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1474 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/2 bath has been remodeled, but still holds plenty of it's original, unique, and decorative charm.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
14 Madden st
14 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1164 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has undergone some lovely remodeling and is finally ready to rent! This cute little ranch-style house flaunts all new paint, new wood flooring in living areas, high ceilings, and so much more! You'll

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
32 Allen St
32 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
4 Madden Street
4 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath Home minutes from downtown Greenville! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242565?source=marketing This great home is located just 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.

1 of 15

Last updated October 8 at 09:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Shemwood Crossing
2 Prosperity Court
2 Prosperity Court, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$998
1400 sqft
This beautifully updated 4 bed/2 bath home is ready for immediate move in! This home has 1400 sq feet of fine tuned craftsmanship throughout, turn of the century woodwork, and wood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
102 Tindal Avenue
102 Tindal Avenue, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2200 sqft
Don't miss this charming 4 bed/2 bath home near Downtown Greenville. The updated kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including an extra large gas stove. Beautiful hard wood floors run throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
203 McGarity St
203 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1147 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Near Downtown! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Near Downtown! Spacious bedrooms with carpet. Living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Laundry Room with shelves. Exterior features a front porch, and a large yard.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
103 Allen Street
103 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS.
Results within 5 miles of Gantt
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
16 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
27 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
34 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$894
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,145
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
City Guide for Gantt, SC

Though not the largest transportation hub in South Carolina, Gantt is intersected by Highway 25. This highway provides a beautiful 750 mile scenic route that cuts through various towns from Covington, KY to Brunswick, GA.

Located in the Greenville-Mauldin-Easley Metropolitan Statistical Area, Gantt has been designated as a "place," rather than a city, town or even village in the state of South Carolina. Though it takes up a full 10 square miles of the Palmetto State's landscape, its relatively small population means that there are only around 1,400 residents per square mile in the area. At heart, Gantt is a small country town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gantt, SC

Finding an apartment in Gantt that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Gantt Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College