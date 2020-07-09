201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B

Amenities
Peaceful, private, and an extremely close to town unit for rent in the NEWLY managed Chandler Oaks community. You'll love the changes in this quaint, comfortable oasis. Experience the quiet of the suburbs, with the budget-friendly efficiency of a tiny house or apartment. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath perfect square footage unit perfect for anyone.
Great parking, so no more circling the lot looking for a space. Hired cleaners and on call maintenance handling the communities common area needs. A charming gazebo area to relax and/or cookout, open grass areas to enjoy and a basketball court to enjoy sports hoops. You don't have to go far for laundry, you can get it done in the community laundry facility.
For Showings please visit PMIUPSTATESC.COM
Standard Application Fee $35
Security Deposit: $615
Small pet ok with deposit.
Pet screening through third party mandatory.
201 Chandler Dr., Unit 22B, Gaffney, SC 29340
1 bd, 1 ba | Available for showings, Wednesday 24 June
Equal Housing
Bonus Amenities
Laundry facility
Covered Gazebo with picnic tables
Community Outdoor Grill
Basketball court