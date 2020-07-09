All apartments in Gaffney
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:40 AM

201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B

201 Chandler Dr · No Longer Available
Location

201 Chandler Dr, Gaffney, SC 29340

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Peaceful, private, and an extremely close to town unit for rent in the NEWLY managed Chandler Oaks community. You'll love the changes in this quaint, comfortable oasis. Experience the quiet of the suburbs, with the budget-friendly efficiency of a tiny house or apartment. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath perfect square footage unit perfect for anyone.

Great parking, so no more circling the lot looking for a space. Hired cleaners and on call maintenance handling the communities common area needs. A charming gazebo area to relax and/or cookout, open grass areas to enjoy and a basketball court to enjoy sports hoops. You don't have to go far for laundry, you can get it done in the community laundry facility.

For Showings please visit PMIUPSTATESC.COM

Standard Application Fee $35
Security Deposit: $615
Small pet ok with deposit.
Pet screening through third party mandatory.

201 Chandler Dr., Unit 22B, Gaffney, SC 29340
1 bd, 1 ba | Available for showings, Wednesday 24 June
Equal Housing

FOR SHOWINGS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE PMIUPSTATESC.COM

Bonus Amenities
Laundry facility
Covered Gazebo with picnic tables
Community Outdoor Grill
Basketball court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B have any available units?
201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaffney, SC.
What amenities does 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B have?
Some of 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B currently offering any rent specials?
201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B is pet friendly.
Does 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B offer parking?
Yes, 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B offers parking.
Does 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B have a pool?
No, 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B does not have a pool.
Does 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B have accessible units?
No, 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Chandler Dr Apt 22B does not have units with air conditioning.
