3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 PM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florence, SC
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Mill Creek
2350 Freedom Blvd, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
A resort-like community with luxury upgrades such as a high-end fitness center, pool, complimentary car care center and a playground. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Upgraded interiors including gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1212 Madison Avenue
1212 Madison Avenue, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Newly Renovated 3-Bedroom house with Inground Pool in Desirable Neighborhood - This 2 story brick home has all of the charm that you are looking for! The recent renovation has given it all of the updates of a modern home, while keeping it's original
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3064 Wild Turkey Dr.
3064 Wild Turkey Drive, Florence, SC
3064 Wild Turkey Dr. Available 07/01/20 House for Rent - Four Bedroom Two and a half Bath for Rent . Off Alligator Road . Stove ,Refrigerator ,Dishwasher and Microwave Included . Washer & Dryer Hookup .Two car garage . Renters Insurance Required .
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Clarendon
1221 Clarendon Avenue, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2227 sqft
Centrally located Florence Home. Convenient to everything! 3 bedroom 2 bath in main home with an additional bedroom and bathroom connected to the main house by a giant screened room . Room would be perfect for mother in law suite or older teen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1004 S Edisto
1004 South Edisto Drive, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1004 S Edisto in Florence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3032 Drakeshore Drive
3032 Drakeshore Drive, Florence, SC
Please call 843-667-0041 for more information.
Results within 1 mile of Florence
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
425 Bellingham Ct DO NOT DISTURB
425 Bellingham Court, Florence County, SC
Unit DO NOT DISTURB Available 07/15/20 WF HOME Desirable Location OCCUPIED THRU JUNE - Property Id: 22457 ******OCCUPIED! DO NOT DISTURB****** Available in late July 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
743 Harriett Dr.
743 Harriet Drive, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1604 sqft
Large updated Single Family Home located in a well establish neighborhood, in the most poplar part of town. Home offers 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 car attached Garage, on a Hugh corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3418 Teaberry Drive
3418 Teaberry Drive, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. 1750 sq.ft. with a screened in porch, large backyard, hardwood floors, and carpet in the bedrooms. The Meadows Subdivision. Across from Lucy T. Davis/ Moore Intermediate School Pets are allowed with approval.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Pamplico Highway
1821 Pamplico Highway, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1406 sqft
South Florence area home for rent including three bedrooms, two baths, and a bonus room. New carpet and paint and hardwood floors have recently been refinished. Oven, dishwasher and microwave provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3045 Strada Gianna
3045 Strada Gianna, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Will be available June 30th. Please call 843-667-0041 for more information.
Results within 10 miles of Florence
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Conder Circle
122 Conder Circle, Darlington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1065 sqft
122 Conder Circle Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodelled Three Bedroom House - Three Bedroom and One and Half bath House located just outside the city of Darlington. Large Fenced Back Yard.New Appliances. Renters insurance is required .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Jeffery street
109 Jeffery Street, Darlington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$725
1001 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Jeffery street property - Property Id: 195769 Quiet Senior Citizen Community, brick single family home built in 1971.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1998 South Hill Road
1998 South Hill Road, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Three bedroom brick home on 0.68 acres available for rent. No utilities included and lawn maintenance is the responsibility of the tenant. Oven/range provided. Tenant must supply its own refrigerator. Well water and septic tank.