Centrally located Florence Home. Convenient to everything! 3 bedroom 2 bath in main home with an additional bedroom and bathroom connected to the main house by a giant screened room . Room would be perfect for mother in law suite or older teen. Private, fenced off large back yard. Covered carport. Living room, family room, dining room, and eat in kitchen. Large laundry room. Plentiful storage in home as well as 2 outdoor storage rooms.