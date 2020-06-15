All apartments in Five Forks
34 Crossbrook Way

34 Crossbrook Way · (864) 751-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Crossbrook Way, Five Forks, SC 29681

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Crossbrook Way · Avail. Jul 11

$2,595

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
34 Crossbrook Way Available 07/11/20 6BR with basement in Ravenwood S/D -
Over 4500sqft.. just minutes to Woodruff Rd shopping and 15 minutes to Downtown Greenville! This home is well maintained and offers a great floor plan. A Large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas double oven, microwave with convection oven and dishwasher. A nice deck off breakfast room overlooking the private wooded backyard. The Main level has 1bedroom and full bath, an open floor plan, gorgeous dark wood floors, office/study, formal dining room, and a spacious living room with gas log fireplace. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms (including master), 2nd office/study off master, walk-in laundry room and 2 full baths. Master bedroom leads to well-appointed master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, custom tile work and his and her walk-in closet. Basement is almost fully complete with bonus room, media room, bedroom #6, full bath, lots of extra storage and 29X12 workshop. Visit convergentpg.com for more information or to apply for this beautiful home.

(RLNE3521420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Crossbrook Way have any available units?
34 Crossbrook Way has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Crossbrook Way have?
Some of 34 Crossbrook Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Crossbrook Way currently offering any rent specials?
34 Crossbrook Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Crossbrook Way pet-friendly?
No, 34 Crossbrook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Five Forks.
Does 34 Crossbrook Way offer parking?
No, 34 Crossbrook Way does not offer parking.
Does 34 Crossbrook Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Crossbrook Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Crossbrook Way have a pool?
No, 34 Crossbrook Way does not have a pool.
Does 34 Crossbrook Way have accessible units?
No, 34 Crossbrook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Crossbrook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Crossbrook Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Crossbrook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Crossbrook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
