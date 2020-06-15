Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

34 Crossbrook Way Available 07/11/20 6BR with basement in Ravenwood S/D -

Over 4500sqft.. just minutes to Woodruff Rd shopping and 15 minutes to Downtown Greenville! This home is well maintained and offers a great floor plan. A Large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas double oven, microwave with convection oven and dishwasher. A nice deck off breakfast room overlooking the private wooded backyard. The Main level has 1bedroom and full bath, an open floor plan, gorgeous dark wood floors, office/study, formal dining room, and a spacious living room with gas log fireplace. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms (including master), 2nd office/study off master, walk-in laundry room and 2 full baths. Master bedroom leads to well-appointed master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, custom tile work and his and her walk-in closet. Basement is almost fully complete with bonus room, media room, bedroom #6, full bath, lots of extra storage and 29X12 workshop. Visit convergentpg.com for more information or to apply for this beautiful home.



(RLNE3521420)