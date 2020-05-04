Amenities
121 Upward Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room. - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020
Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room. Formal Living Room with gas fireplace and Formal Dining Room. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and has all appliances and breakfast nook. Master Bedroom is on main floor with a large master bath suite separate tub and shower. Bedrooms upstairs and the Bonus room. Other features are 2 Car garage, back patio and plenty of backyard space. Home is convenient to Hwy 123, Shopping, Stores and less than 20 miles to Downtown Greenville.
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Pets Under 25lbs
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Easley Combined Utilities
Gas Company: Fort Hill Natural Gas
Electric Company: Easley Combined Utilities
Trash Company: City of Easley
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: West End Elementary
Middle School: Gettys Middle
High School: Easley High
(RLNE2499547)