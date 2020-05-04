Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

121 Upward Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room. - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020



Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room. Formal Living Room with gas fireplace and Formal Dining Room. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and has all appliances and breakfast nook. Master Bedroom is on main floor with a large master bath suite separate tub and shower. Bedrooms upstairs and the Bonus room. Other features are 2 Car garage, back patio and plenty of backyard space. Home is convenient to Hwy 123, Shopping, Stores and less than 20 miles to Downtown Greenville.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Pets Under 25lbs

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Easley Combined Utilities

Gas Company: Fort Hill Natural Gas

Electric Company: Easley Combined Utilities

Trash Company: City of Easley

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: West End Elementary

Middle School: Gettys Middle

High School: Easley High



(RLNE2499547)