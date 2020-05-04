All apartments in Easley
Last updated June 15 2020

121 Upward Way

121 Upward Way · (864) 335-8683
Location

121 Upward Way, Easley, SC 29642

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Upward Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
121 Upward Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room. - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020

Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room. Formal Living Room with gas fireplace and Formal Dining Room. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and has all appliances and breakfast nook. Master Bedroom is on main floor with a large master bath suite separate tub and shower. Bedrooms upstairs and the Bonus room. Other features are 2 Car garage, back patio and plenty of backyard space. Home is convenient to Hwy 123, Shopping, Stores and less than 20 miles to Downtown Greenville.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Pets Under 25lbs
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Easley Combined Utilities
Gas Company: Fort Hill Natural Gas
Electric Company: Easley Combined Utilities
Trash Company: City of Easley
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: West End Elementary
Middle School: Gettys Middle
High School: Easley High

(RLNE2499547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Upward Way have any available units?
121 Upward Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Upward Way have?
Some of 121 Upward Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Upward Way currently offering any rent specials?
121 Upward Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Upward Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Upward Way is pet friendly.
Does 121 Upward Way offer parking?
Yes, 121 Upward Way does offer parking.
Does 121 Upward Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Upward Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Upward Way have a pool?
No, 121 Upward Way does not have a pool.
Does 121 Upward Way have accessible units?
No, 121 Upward Way does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Upward Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Upward Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Upward Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Upward Way has units with air conditioning.
