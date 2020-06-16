56 Allen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking cats allowed

Just renovated with lots of updates!!! 3 bed 1 bath Bungalow. Rocking front porch, mudroom off the side entrance, washer and dryer hook-ups. Off street parking with fully fenced in back yard, 1 car - detached car port and outdoor storage. Eat in kitchen with new appliances! New roof. New Central HVAC system. Laminate flooring throughout!



Just minutes from downtown, Greenville hospital system, and I-85.



Tenant is responsible for lawncare, power and water.



Applicants must gross 3x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security Deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicants credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will preform a credit check, background check and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicants government issued ID.



Nearby Schools:

Thomas E Kerns Elementary

Hughes Mid Academy

Southside High



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.