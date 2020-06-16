All apartments in Dunean
56 Allen Street

56 Allen Street · No Longer Available
Location

56 Allen Street, Dunean, SC 29605
Dunean Mill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
cats allowed
Just renovated with lots of updates!!! 3 bed 1 bath Bungalow. Rocking front porch, mudroom off the side entrance, washer and dryer hook-ups. Off street parking with fully fenced in back yard, 1 car - detached car port and outdoor storage. Eat in kitchen with new appliances! New roof. New Central HVAC system. Laminate flooring throughout!

Just minutes from downtown, Greenville hospital system, and I-85.

Tenant is responsible for lawncare, power and water.

Applicants must gross 3x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security Deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicants credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will preform a credit check, background check and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicants government issued ID.

Nearby Schools:
Thomas E Kerns Elementary
Hughes Mid Academy
Southside High

Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Allen Street have any available units?
56 Allen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunean, SC.
What amenities does 56 Allen Street have?
Some of 56 Allen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Allen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Allen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Allen Street is pet friendly.
Does 56 Allen Street offer parking?
Yes, 56 Allen Street does offer parking.
Does 56 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Allen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 56 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Allen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Allen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 Allen Street has units with air conditioning.
