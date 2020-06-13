Apartment List
/
SC
/
dalzell
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Dalzell, SC with garage

Dalzell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3230 Valencia Drive
3230 Valencia Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
Cute!Cute!Cute! this 3BR/2BA home is located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room features patio doors leading out to covered patio. Kitchen is nice size w/all kitchen appliances, pantry & breakfast nook.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2610 TURNING LEAF LN
2610 Turning Leaf Ln, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2180 sqft
Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Dalzell

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3105 Explorer Drive
3105 Explorer Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1514 sqft
Very appealing home just a few minutes of Shaw AFB. Quiet neighborhood. Laminate hardwood in living room,. kitchen & halls. Tile in baths. Carpet in BR's-split bedroom, open floor plan w/nice size kitchen featuring granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Dalzell

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3430 Beacon Drive
3430 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Popular Landmark Pointe- This one wont last long! 2bed/2bath duplex with single car garage. Landscaped lawn, all electric. Convenient to town,shopping, nearby restaurants, Patriot Park and Shaw AFB.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1760 Canberra Drive
1760 Canaberra Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1617 sqft
Spectacular 4BR/2BA home in Williamsburg Subdivision just minutes from Shaw AFB. Hardwood floors throughout home. Open floor plan features kitchen w/all appliances including washer/dryer. New granite kitchen countertops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3421 Beacon Drive
3421 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
3421 Beacon Drive Available 07/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision. This 3bed/2bath duplex, with a single car garage is conveniently located to Shaw AFB, town and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3761 Beacon Drive
3761 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1390 sqft
Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in Popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision, just a few minutes from SHAW AFB.3bed/2ba duplex conveniently located just minutes from town.
Results within 10 miles of Dalzell
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2107 Gin Branch Road
2107 Gin Branch Road, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3370 sqft
Beautiful 2 story brick home on a huge .82 acre, completely fenced yard.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1136 Beckridge Drive
1136 Beckridge Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1630 sqft
Welcoming home just waiting for the perfect tenant. 3BR/2BA split floor plan with smooth ceilings throughout home. Large living area with gas log fireplace & laminate floors. Kitchen has breakfast bar seating & eat in breakfast nook.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.

1 of 29

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1390 KENTWOOD DR
1390 Kentwood Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1807 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home full of character and new updates located in quiet neighborhood! Lawn care AND pest/termite control included!15 minutes to Shaw AFB.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
351 Wildwood Ave
351 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
351 Wildwood Ave Available 05/01/20 Well-maintained Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex with a one car garage and screened backporch. No pets. (RLNE5662308)

1 of 50

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dalzell, SC

Dalzell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Dalzell 3 BedroomsDalzell Apartments with BalconyDalzell Apartments with Garage
Dalzell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDalzell Apartments with Parking
Dalzell Dog Friendly ApartmentsDalzell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SC
Sumter, SCFlorence, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SCLakewood, SC
Dentsville, SCWoodfield, SCBlythewood, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-ColumbiaUniversity of South Carolina-Sumter
Central Carolina Technical College