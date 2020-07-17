All apartments in Dalzell
2610 Turning Leaf

2610 Turning Leaf Ln · (803) 773-0221
Location

2610 Turning Leaf Ln, Dalzell, SC 29040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2610 Turning Leaf · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2180 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AUTUMN LAKES- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision. As you enter the front door you have a large entry way that opens up into a spacious great room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling and double doors that open out onto a large double deck off the back of the house, that is perfect for entertaining. The hardwood floors continue through to the formal dining room & front office that over looks the front lawn. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, solid surface counter tops, large breakfast room, both with ceramic tile. Over sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. The master bedroom has his and her vanities, large whirlpool tub in center of bathroom, separate shower and water closet. Spacious laundry room. There are two other spacious bedrooms and 2nd bathroom off hallway. Large shed in backyard with power and covered area perfect for parking your riding lawn mower.

**PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL JULY 10**
**THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT COME FURNISHED**
**This is a non-smoking property
**No pets allowed

Black River Electric
High Hills Water
Septic Tank
Spectrum Internet

Oakland Primary, Shaw Heights
Hillcrest Middle
Crestwood High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Turning Leaf have any available units?
2610 Turning Leaf has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2610 Turning Leaf have?
Some of 2610 Turning Leaf's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Turning Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Turning Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Turning Leaf pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Turning Leaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dalzell.
Does 2610 Turning Leaf offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Turning Leaf offers parking.
Does 2610 Turning Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Turning Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Turning Leaf have a pool?
Yes, 2610 Turning Leaf has a pool.
Does 2610 Turning Leaf have accessible units?
No, 2610 Turning Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Turning Leaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Turning Leaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Turning Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Turning Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.
