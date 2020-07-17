2610 Turning Leaf

Amenities
AUTUMN LAKES- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision. As you enter the front door you have a large entry way that opens up into a spacious great room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling and double doors that open out onto a large double deck off the back of the house, that is perfect for entertaining. The hardwood floors continue through to the formal dining room & front office that over looks the front lawn. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, solid surface counter tops, large breakfast room, both with ceramic tile. Over sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. The master bedroom has his and her vanities, large whirlpool tub in center of bathroom, separate shower and water closet. Spacious laundry room. There are two other spacious bedrooms and 2nd bathroom off hallway. Large shed in backyard with power and covered area perfect for parking your riding lawn mower.
**PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL JULY 10**
**THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT COME FURNISHED**
**This is a non-smoking property
**No pets allowed
Black River Electric
High Hills Water
Septic Tank
Spectrum Internet
Oakland Primary, Shaw Heights
Hillcrest Middle
Crestwood High
(RLNE5817320)