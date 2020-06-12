/
3 bedroom apartments
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC
$
11 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
2106 Marlboro Road
2106 Marlboro Road, Cayce, SC
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
1412 Prentiss Street
1412 Prentiss Street, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2462 sqft
CALL 803-594-4450 This is one AMAZING find! The surprises start as soon as you pull up to the property.
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
$
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Olympia
Contact for Availability
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Olympia
Contact for Availability
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
Granby Hill
1 Unit Available
518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B
518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
Olympia - Two story house next to Historic Olympia and Granby Mills (RLNE4773034)
Olympia
1 Unit Available
920 Texas Street
920 Texas Street, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Olympia - Cute house located in the Historic Olympia Mill Village. Walk to Williams-Brice. (RLNE4733105)
1 Unit Available
124 Culliver Road
124 Culliver Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1940 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME CONGAREE POINTE - Award Winning Open Floorplan Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2/5 Baths Plus Second Upstairs Den! Family Room Features Engineered Flooring.
Olympia
1 Unit Available
521 Georgia St
521 Georgia Street, Richland County, SC
5 bedroom, 3 full baths with a fenced backyard and 3 private decks. New HVAC, unit, newly remodeled bathrooms, hardwoods, tile, upgraded kitchen area and much more. Washer and dryer included in unit. Walking distance to Williams Brice!
1 Unit Available
4128 Hileah Drive
4128 Hileah Drive, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1118 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood
Granby Hill
1 Unit Available
116 Tryon Street
116 Tryon Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 4 BR / 2 BA home in the heart of Columbia. Perfect for USC students. Walking distance to the Fairgrounds and William Brice Stadium. Home has a complete kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. All kitchen appliances included.
1 Unit Available
1100 BLUFF Road # 402
1100 Bluff Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
FOR RENT ONLY - Students not allowed. This one is truly different with crown molding, custom paint and all the upgrades. The owner/agent got first pick and the view is truly stunning.
1 Unit Available
4348 La Clair Drive
4348 La Clair Drive, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1035 sqft
Nice all Brick 3 bedroom 1 Bath 1 Month Free Rent - All brick 3 bedroom 1 bath home, freshly painted, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen stove, refrigerator, New HVAC system, washer and dryer connection, fenced in front and back yard, Close to I77, &
15 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
$
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
12 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
$
East Lake
107 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
