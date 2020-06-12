/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
118 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
5 Units Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
11 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$780
955 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Naples Avenue
830 Naples Avenue, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
870 sqft
Come live in the Aveneues! - Available NOW Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow on large corner lot. Hardwood floors flow from the living room, to dining room, then into the central hall and both bedrooms. Kitchen has vinyl and bathroom is tiled.
Results within 1 mile of Cayce
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
The Congaree Vista
16 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$834
1014 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
13 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Granby Hill
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
1 of 20
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
2758 American Avenue
2758 American Avenue, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Cayce
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
1025 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1086 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
24 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1137 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
The Congaree Vista
22 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1167 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
