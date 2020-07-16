502 Picadilly Square

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This is a spacious town home that features an over-sized living room, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and a half bath downstairs, and 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Walk out the patio door to a great outdoor patio that's perfect for entertaining. There are energy efficient vinyl windows and exterior doors to keep your electric bills low.



Located minutes to Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Midlands Tech and I-26.



Pets are not allowed.



Qualifications:

$50/adult application processing charge

650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections

Current proof of income

Clean credit and background

No prior evictions or late rent

Housing vouchers not accepted



This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers

Columbia's Leader In Property Management

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.