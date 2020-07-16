All apartments in Cayce
Find more places like 502 Picadilly Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cayce, SC
/
502 Picadilly Square
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:41 PM

502 Picadilly Square

502 Picadilly Square · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1586981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cayce
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

502 Picadilly Square, Cayce, SC 29033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a spacious town home that features an over-sized living room, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and a half bath downstairs, and 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Walk out the patio door to a great outdoor patio that's perfect for entertaining. There are energy efficient vinyl windows and exterior doors to keep your electric bills low.

Located minutes to Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Midlands Tech and I-26.

Pets are not allowed.

Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Picadilly Square have any available units?
502 Picadilly Square has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 502 Picadilly Square currently offering any rent specials?
502 Picadilly Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Picadilly Square pet-friendly?
No, 502 Picadilly Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cayce.
Does 502 Picadilly Square offer parking?
No, 502 Picadilly Square does not offer parking.
Does 502 Picadilly Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Picadilly Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Picadilly Square have a pool?
No, 502 Picadilly Square does not have a pool.
Does 502 Picadilly Square have accessible units?
No, 502 Picadilly Square does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Picadilly Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Picadilly Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Picadilly Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Picadilly Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 502 Picadilly Square?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive
Cayce, SC 29033
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr
Cayce, SC 29033
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr
Cayce, SC 29033

Similar Pages

Cayce 1 BedroomsCayce 2 Bedrooms
Cayce 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCayce Pet Friendly Places
Cayce Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SCNewberry, SC
Dentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity