502 Picadilly Square

Amenities
This is a spacious town home that features an over-sized living room, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and a half bath downstairs, and 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Walk out the patio door to a great outdoor patio that's perfect for entertaining. There are energy efficient vinyl windows and exterior doors to keep your electric bills low.
Located minutes to Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Midlands Tech and I-26.
Pets are not allowed.
Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted
This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.