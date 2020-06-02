1608 Northland Drive

Amenities

Popular bungalow style in a quiet neighborhood convenient to downtown and USC. This 3 bedroom house has hardwood floors has been freshly painted throughout. The kitchen has is semi-open to the spacious living room and has a lovely new vinyl floor. The bedrooms are located on the backside of the house with the bathroom located conveniently in the center of them all.



This home includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and a large backyard.



Located in Cayce near great dining and shopping. Easy hop on and off I-77.



Pets are not allowed.



Qualifications:

$50/adult application processing charge

650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections

Current proof of income

Clean credit and background

No prior evictions or late rent

Housing vouchers not accepted



This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers

Columbia's Leader In Property Management

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.