All apartments in Cayce
Find more places like 1608 Northland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cayce, SC
/
1608 Northland Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:00 PM

1608 Northland Drive

1608 Northland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cayce
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1608 Northland Drive, Cayce, SC 29033

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Popular bungalow style in a quiet neighborhood convenient to downtown and USC. This 3 bedroom house has hardwood floors has been freshly painted throughout. The kitchen has is semi-open to the spacious living room and has a lovely new vinyl floor. The bedrooms are located on the backside of the house with the bathroom located conveniently in the center of them all.

This home includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and a large backyard.

Located in Cayce near great dining and shopping. Easy hop on and off I-77.

Pets are not allowed.

Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Northland Drive have any available units?
1608 Northland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cayce, SC.
Is 1608 Northland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Northland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Northland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Northland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cayce.
Does 1608 Northland Drive offer parking?
No, 1608 Northland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Northland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Northland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Northland Drive have a pool?
No, 1608 Northland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Northland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Northland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Northland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Northland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Northland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Northland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr
Cayce, SC 29033
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr
Cayce, SC 29033
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive
Cayce, SC 29033

Similar Pages

Cayce 1 BedroomsCayce 2 Bedrooms
Cayce 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCayce Pet Friendly Places
Cayce Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SCNewberry, SC
Dentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter