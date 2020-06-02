1608 Northland Drive

Amenities
Popular bungalow style in a quiet neighborhood convenient to downtown and USC. This 3 bedroom house has hardwood floors has been freshly painted throughout. The kitchen has is semi-open to the spacious living room and has a lovely new vinyl floor. The bedrooms are located on the backside of the house with the bathroom located conveniently in the center of them all.
This home includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and a large backyard.
Located in Cayce near great dining and shopping. Easy hop on and off I-77.
Pets are not allowed.
Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted
This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.