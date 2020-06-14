1412 Prentiss Street

Amenities

This is one AMAZING find! The surprises start as soon as you pull up to the property. There is ample parking space in front of the house, and that is not including the over-sized double car garage with separate garage door opening to the back yard. There is a very spacious back yard with a GIGANTIC building in the back. The building also has a loft for storage. This will make an amazing work shop, or just general cool bonus space. Building is powered. Once entering the front door you immediately feel like you're home. The downstairs is very cozy and has a very nice flow. There is a half bath located on the first floor, as well as an area separated by a glass door that would make an beautiful formal dining room, or an excellent home office. But the real treats start happening at the top of the stairs. On the second floor, you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms. The master has a full bathroom as well. There is also a separate full bath in the hall. The crown jewel to this home has to be the upstairs bonus area. With a gigantic space, easily over 600 square feet on its own this will make the perfect party spot, man cave, play room, game room, your imagination is your only limitation. There is a bar in the corner with running water and plenty of prep space. The back doors open up onto a large 2nd story deck overlooking the back yard. You really just have to come see this house!!!



Unfortunately, this property does not qualify for Section 8.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $39.95 (Nonrefundable Fee). Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, criminal background check and eviction status check on each individual applicant from the reporting agency. In order to be approved with our standard deposit, (equal to one months rent) you must have a credit score of 540 or above, no evictions within the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies (and must be closed more than 12 mos.) as well as criminal background verification. Credit scores between 540-579 may be approved with a double deposit (2 times the amount of the rent). Review of a conditional application is at the discretion of management and is not guaranteed. *Cosigners are conditional and must have verifiable income of 5 times the monthly rent, a credit score of 580 or above, meet all general criteria as well.

Homes are given to the first fully approved applicant (application file is complete as to include all required documentation/verification requested). In the rare instance that you do not receive your first choice due to a prior approved application, your application can be applied to a home similar in price (applications good for 30 days from date of applying). All of our CONREX homes are pet friendly! There is an upfront pet fee. For one animal, the fee is $300, then an additional $200 for the second pet. This is a one-time non-refundable fee due before the start of the lease or at the time of the adoption of the animal.

Property does not allow for the follow pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid.

Online applications:

1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent



2) Find address for which you are applying



3) Click Apply Now



4) Application cost $39.95



This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment for your convenience, call today for more details or register online via Rently via www.rentconrex.com.



