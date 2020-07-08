All apartments in Blythewood
113 Dawsons Creek Road

113 Dawsons Creek Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1909542
Location

113 Dawsons Creek Road, Blythewood, SC 29016

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,339

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1311 square feet of space, and minutes away from US-21. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Dawsons Creek Road have any available units?
113 Dawsons Creek Road has a unit available for $1,339 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 113 Dawsons Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
113 Dawsons Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Dawsons Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Dawsons Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 113 Dawsons Creek Road offer parking?
No, 113 Dawsons Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 113 Dawsons Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Dawsons Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Dawsons Creek Road have a pool?
No, 113 Dawsons Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 113 Dawsons Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 113 Dawsons Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Dawsons Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Dawsons Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Dawsons Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Dawsons Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
