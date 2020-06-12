/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
65 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Berea, SC
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Dr
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1350 sqft
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
146 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$960
988 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Southern Side
83 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Brandon
9 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
20 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1091 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
West End Market
34 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Downtown Greenville
171 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Mcbee Avenue Area
15 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Overbrook Historic District
6 Units Available
Overbrook Lofts
20 Overbrook Court, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1113 sqft
Welcome to Overbrook Lofts, one of Greenville’s best-kept secrets. We offer boutique-style studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in the historic Overbrook neighborhood, complete with everything you desire from a comfortable home.
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue - A
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.
Southern Side
1 Unit Available
308 Frank Street
308 Frank Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1200 sqft
A cute front porch welcomes you into this newly renovated home! The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray. There are modern lighting fixtures and newly installed ceiling fans to provide you with additional comfort.
1 Unit Available
305 Love Drive
305 Love Drive, Travelers Rest, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1096 sqft
Combo Goodness - Downtown Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This home is fully renovated and has all
Nicholtown
1 Unit Available
3 Skyland Drive
3 Skyland Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
112 Bankside Road
112 Bankside Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse near Furman and Cherrydale - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. Immaculate and updated. All appliance include Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer furnished and located upstairs.
