Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

For Rent! Jones Assurance Property Management is excited to offer this beautiful Condo located just minutes away from Downtown Greenville. This 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom home offers spacious dining room and kitchen. Unit comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher, and has washer/dryer connections. Tenant will have access to community pool and tennis courts. Contact Jones Assurance Property Management today for additional information. Pets allowed upon approval