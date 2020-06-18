501 West Railroad Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A newly renovated charming duplex unit in Batesburg! Your next home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--1,285 square feet

--Freshly painted and new flooring throughout.

--Brand new stainless steel appliances and updated lighting fixtures

--Washer/dryer connections

--Situated on a sizable lot with a large front porch and back patio

--Central HVAC

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



Home is in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Ceiling fans throughout,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.