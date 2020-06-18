All apartments in Batesburg-Leesville
Find more places like 501 West Railroad Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Batesburg-Leesville, SC
/
501 West Railroad Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:50 PM

501 West Railroad Avenue

501 West Railroad Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

501 West Railroad Avenue, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A newly renovated charming duplex unit in Batesburg! Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--1,285 square feet
--Freshly painted and new flooring throughout.
--Brand new stainless steel appliances and updated lighting fixtures
--Washer/dryer connections
--Situated on a sizable lot with a large front porch and back patio
--Central HVAC
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Ceiling fans throughout,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 West Railroad Avenue have any available units?
501 West Railroad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Batesburg-Leesville, SC.
What amenities does 501 West Railroad Avenue have?
Some of 501 West Railroad Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 West Railroad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 West Railroad Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 West Railroad Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 West Railroad Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 501 West Railroad Avenue offer parking?
No, 501 West Railroad Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 501 West Railroad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 West Railroad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 West Railroad Avenue have a pool?
No, 501 West Railroad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 501 West Railroad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 West Railroad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 West Railroad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 West Railroad Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 West Railroad Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 West Railroad Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GACayce, SCIrmo, SCGreenwood, SCNorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeBenedict College
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Columbia