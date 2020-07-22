All apartments in Anderson
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

Shadow Creek

100 Shadow Creek Ln · (864) 207-7411
Location

100 Shadow Creek Ln, Anderson, SC 29621

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 159 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 100 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $65/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Creek have any available units?
Shadow Creek has a unit available for $1,023 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Shadow Creek have?
Some of Shadow Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadow Creek is pet friendly.
Does Shadow Creek offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Creek offers parking.
Does Shadow Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadow Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Creek have a pool?
Yes, Shadow Creek has a pool.
Does Shadow Creek have accessible units?
No, Shadow Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Shadow Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Shadow Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadow Creek has units with air conditioning.
