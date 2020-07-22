Shadow Creek

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 100 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $65/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet