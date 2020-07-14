Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly volleyball court garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system business center hot tub online portal trash valet

At Ashton Park, luxury apartment living is taken to a higher level. Perched on a beautiful hilltop in northwest Anderson, SC, these 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer the convenience of location with a selection of lavish community facilities. Overlooking the middle school of the award-winning McCant School district, AnMed Health Medical Center, and Clemson Blvd., Ashton Park is also within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping. Spacious floor plans feature intrusion alarms, large closets, and garden tubs with options for additional sunrooms or porches. Residents love the variety of activities the community offers. Whether surfing WiFi poolside or in the internet Café, watching a favorite DVD library selection in the 24-seat wide screen theatre, or working out in the spacious, fully equipped fitness facility, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Even four-legged family members love to play in the leash-free fenced Pet Park. Move up to a higher level of living at Ashton Park Apartment Homes