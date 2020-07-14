All apartments in Anderson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:52 PM

Ashton Park

50 Braeburn Dr · (864) 202-4825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Braeburn Dr, Anderson, SC 29621

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 800-831 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 500-531 · Avail. Aug 24

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 600-628 · Avail. Aug 9

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400-434 · Avail. Oct 11

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 900-926 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 800-834 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
alarm system
business center
hot tub
online portal
trash valet
Anderson SC Apartments

At Ashton Park, luxury apartment living is taken to a higher level. Perched on a beautiful hilltop in northwest Anderson, SC, these 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer the convenience of location with a selection of lavish community facilities. Overlooking the middle school of the award-winning McCant School district, AnMed Health Medical Center, and Clemson Blvd., Ashton Park is also within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping. Spacious floor plans feature intrusion alarms, large closets, and garden tubs with options for additional sunrooms or porches. Residents love the variety of activities the community offers. Whether surfing WiFi poolside or in the internet Caf&eacute;, watching a favorite DVD library selection in the 24-seat wide screen theatre, or working out in the spacious, fully equipped fitness facility, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Even four-legged family members love to play in the leash-free fenced Pet Park. Move up to a higher level of living at Ashton Park Apartment Homes

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Detached garage: $130/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $90/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashton Park have any available units?
Ashton Park has 7 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashton Park have?
Some of Ashton Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton Park is pet friendly.
Does Ashton Park offer parking?
Yes, Ashton Park offers parking.
Does Ashton Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashton Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton Park have a pool?
Yes, Ashton Park has a pool.
Does Ashton Park have accessible units?
No, Ashton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Ashton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashton Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashton Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashton Park has units with air conditioning.
