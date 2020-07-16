4723 Williston Rd

Amenities

Rent-to-Own - 3 Bedroom 2 baths mobile home with 1/2 of acres in Williston! - We are pleased to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms single-wide mobile home in Williston for Rent-to-Own. This home is on Williston Rd and comes with a 1/2 acre lot . We are asking for $650 down and $650 a month.



Call or text (803) 575-2135 or email sales@usedmobilehomes123.com to set an appointment to view this home en Español! 803-220-3700



We are pet friendly.



