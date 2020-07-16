Rent-to-Own - 3 Bedroom 2 baths mobile home with 1/2 of acres in Williston! - We are pleased to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms single-wide mobile home in Williston for Rent-to-Own. This home is on Williston Rd and comes with a 1/2 acre lot . We are asking for $650 down and $650 a month.
Call or text (803) 575-2135 or email sales@usedmobilehomes123.com to set an appointment to view this home en Español! 803-220-3700
We are pet friendly.
Text WILLISTON to 18032201501 to receive text message updates on this home including availability and price changes.
View our other available homes on our website: http://usedmobilehomes123.com
Click here to complete our rental application: http://usedmobilehomes123.com/rental-application/
(RLNE5614673)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4723 Williston Rd have any available units?
4723 Williston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aiken County, SC.
What amenities does 4723 Williston Rd have?
Some of 4723 Williston Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 Williston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4723 Williston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 Williston Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4723 Williston Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4723 Williston Rd offer parking?
No, 4723 Williston Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4723 Williston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4723 Williston Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 Williston Rd have a pool?
No, 4723 Williston Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4723 Williston Rd have accessible units?
No, 4723 Williston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 Williston Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4723 Williston Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4723 Williston Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4723 Williston Rd does not have units with air conditioning.