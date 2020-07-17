1636 Hampton Avenue NW

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Large office or retail available close to downtown, ARMC, USCA and many neighborhoods. Former government bldg, this property has on site parking, many large and small offices or meeting rooms, gang restrooms, break area and large display windows. Property could be easily converted to most any use as all interior walls could be moved or fully removed, if desired. In addition, this property is located outside of the city limits but has city water. High traffic area and great opportunity for redevelopment of this classic property. This property is also located within the city's Opportunity Zone, which provides for tax incentives for an owner or investor. Please contact the City of Aiken Planning & Zoning for more information.