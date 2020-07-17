All apartments in Aiken County
Find more places like 1636 Hampton Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aiken County, SC
/
1636 Hampton Avenue NW
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:56 AM

1636 Hampton Avenue NW

1636 Hampton Avenue Northwest · (803) 439-6559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1636 Hampton Avenue Northwest, Aiken County, SC 29801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 2 Bath · 7592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Large office or retail available close to downtown, ARMC, USCA and many neighborhoods. Former government bldg, this property has on site parking, many large and small offices or meeting rooms, gang restrooms, break area and large display windows. Property could be easily converted to most any use as all interior walls could be moved or fully removed, if desired. In addition, this property is located outside of the city limits but has city water. High traffic area and great opportunity for redevelopment of this classic property. This property is also located within the city's Opportunity Zone, which provides for tax incentives for an owner or investor. Please contact the City of Aiken Planning & Zoning for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Hampton Avenue NW have any available units?
1636 Hampton Avenue NW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1636 Hampton Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Hampton Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Hampton Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Hampton Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken County.
Does 1636 Hampton Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Hampton Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 1636 Hampton Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Hampton Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Hampton Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1636 Hampton Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Hampton Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1636 Hampton Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Hampton Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 Hampton Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1636 Hampton Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1636 Hampton Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1636 Hampton Avenue NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd
Aiken, SC 29803
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive
Warrenville, SC 29851
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg
Aiken, SC 29803
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop
Aiken, SC 29801
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln
Aiken, SC 29801
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln
Aiken, SC 29803

Similar Pages

Aiken County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Evans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCRidgeland, SCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCStatesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeBenedict College
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity