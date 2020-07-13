/
apartments with pool
15 Apartments for rent in Melville, RI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,100
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
The Point
10 Braman Street
10 Braman Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
***WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021*** GORGEOUS student rental mere steps from the cobblestones of Upper Thames Street! This smart AND sexy rental option has efficient gas heat, newer furnishings, parking for two, and A
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5 Julia Court
5 Julia Court, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3758 sqft
Welcome to 5 Julia Ct. This spacious Contemporary Colonial is situated on a corner lot, with gorgeous ocean views of the Sakonnet River and easy access to McCorrie Point Beach. The home sleeps 11, with five bedrooms with two and a half baths.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
364 BELLEVUE Avenue
364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1119 sqft
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
29 Kay Street
29 Kay Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,500
4000 sqft
10 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Marshall Slocum Inn! Prepare to be in awe as the historic charm of this property meets modern day service. With unique rooms to choose from, we can guarantee not only style, but comfort and functionality.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
328 Bellevue Avenue
328 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
6929 sqft
"Snug Harbor,” is one of the most iconic and beautiful mansions in Newport. Located on famed Bellevue Avenue, this elegant residence is sited on a prominent lot of nearly 2 acres on one of the most architecturally significant streets in the world.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
The Point
1303 CAPELLA Road
1303 Capella S, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
760 sqft
A 1 bedroom nicely furnished unit available for Sept. 1, 2020 until May 31, 2021. Unit has central AC, laundry facility, recreation room and full time security. Beautiful views and easy access to Newport venues i.e.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eustis-Easton's Pond
3 Barbara Street
3 Barbara Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1020 sqft
Naval War College favorite. Spacious furnished, three bedroom, two bath, ranch with garage and in-ground swimming pool. Finished basement offers laundry and living space as well.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
115 PURGATORY Road
115 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
3955 sqft
OCEAN FRONT BEACH COTTAGE, JUST A FEW STEPS TO THE BEACH! STUNNING WATER VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM, RENOVATED FAMILY SIZE KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL STONE PATIO WITH FIRE PIT, A BATH HOUSE TO WASH OFF THE BEACH SAND, CENTRAL AIR, AND A ELEVATOR TO GUEST
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
201 America Way
201 America, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
506 sqft
Available now Thru June of 2020. YEARLY Rental - Furnished one Bedroom unit. All utilities included heat,water,electric, cable and internet. With deck and water views.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
119 Sloop Street
119 Sloop Street, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Available August 1st for a yearly term! Located in desirable Jamestown shores neighborhood this 3-bed 2 bath home sits on a wooded corner lot offering lots of privacy! Enter into the mudroom the perfect drop zone for kids and adults alike.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
90 Harborview Drive
90 Harborview Drive, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
6 ELLA Terrace
6 Ella Terrace, Newport, RI
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
4533 sqft
Next Available Sept 2020. Not available the summer of 2020. Enjoy fantastic views of the Atlantic Ocean, and the entrance to Narragansett Bay, famous for its world class sailing.
