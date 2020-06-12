/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melville, RI
Melville
20 Leland Point Drive
20 Leland Point Dr, Melville, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1617 sqft
Perfectly situated in Leland Point, this condo is one of the few floor plans in the neighborhood offering true single level living and privacy! Tucked away in the back of the community, you'll treasure the peaceful setting.
Results within 1 mile of Melville
Newport East
44 Livingston Place
44 Livingston Place, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1132 sqft
Sunlit, ranch style home. Located near the Newport/Middletown line on a quiet cul de sac. Convenient to the bridge, the Naval base, and downtown Newport. Modern, eat in kitchen with granite countertops.
Downtown Middletown
26 J H Dwyer Drive
26 J H Dwyer Drive, Newport East, RI
This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies.
Downtown Middletown
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.
16 Bancroft Drive
16 Bancroft Drive, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
Winter Rental Starting September 01, 2020Great opportunity to rent a cozy 3 bedrooms home with beautiful hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace.
Newport East
47 Dudley Avenue
47 Dudley Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport.
Results within 5 miles of Melville
Harbor-Lower Thames
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2396 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,
Broadway
300 Broadway Avenue
300 Broadway, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
This is a furnished Short term Rental available June 2 - June 30th and July 19th - August 19 2020 Flexible terms! Enjoy living in this Historic Newport! Modern kitchen with a large island great for quick meals.
Lily-Almy Pond
10 Maher Court
10 Maher Court, Newport, RI
Spend September - May in this charming, spacious beach cottage located on Almy Pond! Nestled in a premiere Newport setting near Bailey's Beach, this cozy and comfortable, nostalgic home offers modern amenities, with the character and charm you
Fifth Ward
3 Webster Court
3 Webster Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport.
Lily-Almy Pond
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.
The Point
25 Marsh Street
25 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
This winter rental is in a great location just steps from the Newport Shipyard and in close proximity to downtown, Gurney's and parks.
Harbor-Lower Thames
7 Milburn Court
7 Millburn Court, Newport, RI
SEPTEMBER RENTAL: This recently renovated Newport 4 bed, 2 bath home is literally steps from Thames Street. New CENTRAL AIR! The house consists of three bedrooms on the second floor along with the master bedroom located on the first floor.
2 Westwood Road
2 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1949 sqft
A perfect waterfront vacation home with a boat mooring, panoramic bay, marina and sunset views, is awaiting your arrival for the month of July! This spacious Cape style home on the west side of Narragansett Bay features majestic water views from
2869 East Main Road
2869 East Main Road, Newport County, RI
Spacious 5 bed, 2 bath Currently undergoing RENOVATIONS! Centrally located in Portsmouth close to Route 24. Formal dining and a separate office/playroom room. There's also a 6th bedroom/loft on the third floor for storage.
13 Weetamoe Lane
13 Weetamoe Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1125 sqft
Yearly rental available August 5, 2020. MOVE IN READY EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with lower level office and large walk-out family room with brick wood burning fireplace.
36 Seneca Road
36 Seneca Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2236 sqft
Modern day amenities, high end finishes, and expansive views of the East Bay Passage from each floor bring tranquility to a new level. In 2008, this three-story home with three fireplaces was re-built from the ground up.
Kay-Catherine
42 Mann Avenue
42 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL! Luxurious 4 bedroom second floor unit available Now through Labor Day. Utilities included. Located right down the street from Lower Broadways restaurants, shops and bars. Outside Porch. Shared yard. Shared Laundry.
Downtown Newport
24 Thames Street
24 Thames Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1143 sqft
**AVAILABLE JUNE 15th, UNFURNISHED YEARLY** this lovely historic home has been completely renovated with all new modern amenities while keeping it's charming appeal.
Old Beach
68 Memorial Boulevard
68 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Lovely new renovation of this Town house located in town location, walk to town, beaches. This home offers garage, parking and yard.
27 Hunt Lane
27 Hunt Lane, Newport County, RI
UNFURNISHED available October 2020-May 2021.
Memorial Boulevard
7 Bowery Street
7 Bowery Street, Newport, RI
4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home.
Kay-Catherine
20 SPRING Street
20 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2370 sqft
Spacious two level condominium on Spring Street within minutes of everything Newport has to offer available for the month of August. Beautiful hardwood floors, wonderfully updated kitchen which opens up to a cozy living room.
Ocean Drive
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.
