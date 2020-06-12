/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
71 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melville, RI
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
Results within 1 mile of Melville
1 of 35
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
85 Maple Avenue
85 Maple Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! A Great 2 Bedroom Furnished Yearly Rental with a Great, Middletown Location, Close To the Navy Base. With all your utilities included No Pets, No Smokers.
Results within 5 miles of Melville
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
445 Bristol Ferry Road
445 Bristol Ferry Road, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Available July 1st, unfurnished 2 bedroom one bath apartment. Pleasant setting conveniently located just minutes from Mount Hope Bridge, Bristol, Newport and highway access. Fully applianced Kitchen, Washer/ Dryer located in the basement.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
842 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- JULY & AUGUST 2020 Cozy townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants. Open concept living / dining room adjacent to fully Equipped remodeled kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
70 Carroll Avenue
70 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
708 sqft
Welcome to Ocean's Way. This two bedroom condo is a great spot for you to spend the summer in Newport. Park your car and bike to the beach or walk into town. Fully furnished and laundry in the basement, this updated unit has everything you need.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
143 HARRISON Avenue
143 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
1606 sqft
Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
2 Atlantic Street
2 Atlantic St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Rent in the heart of the Fifth Ward! This seasonal rental is located at the end of Thames Street just a quick walk to the bars, restaurants, harbor and shops. It's only a short bike ride to the Cliff Walk and beaches too.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
52 Houston Avenue
52 Houston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1044 sqft
Beautifully furnished seasonal winter oasis! One of a kind, walk to the water 1st floor retreat! Fully furnished including a 3D television, washer/dryer, outdoor shower, and more! Just a stones throw from the water & downtown.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
34 Green Street
34 Green Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
SUMMER AND/OR YEARLY RENTAL: July-Aug $2500/M, OR AVAILABLE NOW YEARLY RENTAL $1600/M. Great Downtown Location. 3 doors up from Thames st and Newport Blues Cafe, Summer rent includes water/sewer, cable, tenant pays electric. $1500/security.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
66 Third Street
66 3rd Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1314 sqft
Well-maintained historic single-family home (stand-alone) in the desirable Point section of Newport, located down garden pathway, with privacy and off-street parking for two cars...a rare find in this area. Walk or bike to Naval Base and waterfront.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
15 WEBSTER Street
15 Webster Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Winter rental 2020! First floor apartment with 2 beds, open living space and private deck to enjoy. Distance in the 2 bedrooms gives privacy to roommates. Apartment is centrally located to downtown , the harbor and Salve.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY-AUGUST. Newly renovated one bed one bath second-floor condo with loft bed/office in two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to the War College and 10 min to the NUWC gate.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
226 Goddard Row
226 Goddard Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1181 sqft
Summer rental, available July and August. This beautiful townhouse in Brick Market Place features two-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a dining room, galley kitchen and living room with deck.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
25 Shangri la Lane
25 Shangri-La Lane, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Beautifully updated 2/1 apartment on a quiet street. The apartment is the right half of the house. 2 beds 1 bath with off-street parking. Basement room for additional storage. One car garage use only for storage . Available now. No pets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1040 sqft
Summer Rental Available July 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport. This spacious 2 bedroom townhouse has a wonderful open layout with all brand new stainless appliances and granite kitchen counters.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
7 Odonnell Road
7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1160 sqft
AVAILABLE BY MONTH (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....Just over the line from Newport, this completely FURNISHED Cape Cod is within walking distance to First Beach (Easton's Beach).
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
235 Spring Street
235 Spring Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
ANNUAL LEASE AVAILABLE NOW- Perfect location in downtown Newport! Walk down the road to the center of America's Cup, Thames St and Memorial Blvd then turn in any direction to shops, dining, the water, Upper or Lower Thames, and Bellevue Ave! This 2
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
13 Braman Street
13 Braman Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Historic townhouse located just minutes from downtown Newport and the Naval Base. With old world charm and new world amenities, this place always rents fast. This place is a perennial military favorite that will feel more like home than a rental.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
11 Thurston Avenue
11 Thurston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Welcome home to this move in condition first floor sun filled unit in the city by the sea! This 2 bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, large enclosed front porch, large living room, dining room, garage access, off street parking and
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
21 School Street
21 School Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
700 sqft
Newly renovated top to bottom and located in the heart of Historic Hill. You'll love the glistening hardwood floors located throughout, the sunny open layout and the stunning all white kitchen.
