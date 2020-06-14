/
1 bedroom apartments
26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Central Falls, RI
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts One Beds Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st Located in the
Results within 1 mile of Central Falls
Downtown Pawtucket
1 Unit Available
28 Bayley Street
28 Bayley Street, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
907 sqft
This is your new home! Upscale condo development located in downtown area. Approx. 950 square feet with high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Updated kitchen with bar area.
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!
Results within 5 miles of Central Falls
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,377
744 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Downtown Providence
27 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,425
804 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Valley
1 Unit Available
79 Andem Street 3 F
79 Andem Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Unit 3 F Available 07/01/20 All Utilities Included One BR Apt. Nice Location - Property Id: 299192 All utilities included. Nice 1 and half bed with 1 bathroom. One bedroom and another small room that could be an office.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
228 Gano St 1
228 Gano St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
large 1bed wayland square - Property Id: 271868 PROMISING 1BED ON WAYLND SQUARE washer and dryer in unit ,central AC,private entrance new appliances including dishwasher 7 min walk to brown 2 min walk to east side market will mot last long call
1 Unit Available
11 Roosevelt St 3 Front
11 Roosevelt Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
North Providence 3 Front - Property Id: 207770 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207770 Property Id 207770 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821697)
Hope
1 Unit Available
34 Overhill Rd 204
34 Overhill Road, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Renovated 1bed 3 min walk to hope street - Property Id: 266685 Large 1 bedroom apartment with big close space and renovated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances dishwasher central air .
Charles
1 Unit Available
150 Langdon Street 1st Floor
150 Langdon Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1200 sqft
Huge 1 Bed possible 2 Bed or Small Office - Property Id: 285085 Please do not be deceived by the photos, this a quality living space. Located in great area of Providence close to Highway, Shopping, Gas, etc....
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
47 John Street
47 John Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Great opportunity! Beautiful house, located where College Hill and Fox Point meet. Super convenient highway access to 195/95.Short walk to Brown, RISD, India Point Park, Thayer St. and Wickenden St.
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
77 Tobey St
77 Tobey Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$700
1800 sqft
Working professional seeking roommates the same to share over 1,800sq.ft. luxury apartment off Broadway. Three bedrooms, One full bathroom, living, kitchen, dining.
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
277 North Brow Street
277 North Brow Street, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
560 sqft
Totally remodeled three room, one bedroom, first floor apartment located in the Red Bridge area of East Providence. Located minutes to the Historic East Side of Providence and to Downtown.
Results within 10 miles of Central Falls
27 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
632 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Kent Heights
1 Unit Available
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
Dean Estates
2 Units Available
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$935
425 sqft
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.
1 Unit Available
2 School Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
One bedroom condominium located in desirable Highland Falls. Freshly painted throughout. New Carpeting and updated bath! Large windows with a view of the Blackstone River. Building sits alongside the bike path.