5 Things to Do in Cherry Creek, Denver

Denver is a beautiful and vibrant city, and Cherry Creek is one of its premier neighborhoods. If you are moving to Cherry Creek, then you are in luck, because there are tons of great things to do here. We have put together a list of some of the top things to do in Cherry Creek, so keep reading if you want to learn more!

1 . Go Shopping at Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Cherry Creek, Denver has the best shopping anywhere between Chicago and San Francisco. the Cherry Creek Shopping Center is where all the magic happens. This gigantic indoor mall has over 160 stores, including everything from Neiman Marcus to H&M. No matter what you are looking for, there is a very good chance that you will be able to find it at this shopping haven. It’s a local favorite for Denverites and the gem of the neighborhood.

2 . Have a Meal at Elway’s

Elway’s is a steakhouse owned by the legendary Denver Broncos Quarterback, John Elway. If you are a Denver Bronco’s fan, then breaking bread at Elway’s is a must. Plus you’d get two birds with one stone: pay homage to one of the greatest quarterbacks and have an excellent meal at the same time. We highly recommend going to Elway’s for a meal. Usually, restaurants like this are more novelty than substance, but the food here is held in high regard. This upscale dining experience is perfect for date night or a special occasion.

3 . Drink Margaritas at Machete Tequila & Tacos

Machete Tequila & Tacos is a local Denver chain and has three locations. Luckily for you, one is in Cherry Creek. It’s famous for its outstanding Margaritas - you may not find a better Margarita in all of Denver. If you’re wondering about their food options, it’s all in the name. Their tacos are what they’re famous for, and the selection is incredible. They’ve got the classics like Al Pastor and Asada, as well as some vegetarian options. Ever want to try a beet taco? What about cauliflower or zucchini? Give them a shot here.

4 . Attend the Cherry Creek Arts Festival

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is a 3-day festival that celebrates the visual, culinary, and performing arts. Every year, this event attracts 350,000 + people with a wide range of talents and interests, so get out there and mingle with Denver’s creatives. Experience beautiful paintings, amazing food, and great music with friends and learn a bit more about your city. It’s a total blast, and a perfect way to spend some time with your new neighbors.

5 . Bike Across Cherry Creek Trail

The Cherry Creek Trail is a gorgeous 11.2-mile biking trail that runs from Confluence Park all the way to Cherry Creek Reservoir. This path cuts through a number of different parks and interesting attractions. It’s a great way to see the city of Denver and to get a good workout in at the same time. In the warmer months of the year, you’ll see many fitness enthusiasts traversing this path on bikes or on foot. Biking culture is huge in Denver. Hop on the trail and you’ll fit right in.