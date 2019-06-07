5 Things to Do in Capitol Hill, Denver

As the home of Denver’s beautiful capitol building, Capitol Hill is one of Denver’s most important and historic neighborhoods. It also happens to be one of the most densely populated. If you are planning on moving to this neighborhood, then you will find that there’s an abundance of fun things to do here. We’ve created a list of some of our favorite things for new residents to do in the neighborhood.

1 . Explore The Molly Brown House Museum

If you have never heard of the “Unsinkable Molly Brown,” she was a famous passenger from the Titanic. Molly Brown was one of the few people who encouraged the lifeboats to go back and search for survivors after the Titanic sank. She was even portrayed as a character in James Cameron’s Titanic. As a wealthy resident of Denver, Molly Brown lived in a mansion in Capitol Hill. Her home is now a fascinating museum, and definitely worth checking out.

2 . Visit the State Capitol Building

Denver’s State Capitol building is located in the northwest corner of the Capitol Hill neighborhood. This building is exceptionally beautiful, and the staple landmark of the neighborhood. Living in Capitol Hill, there’s no way you can miss it. The building has a beautiful golden dome and the park leading up to it is equally scenic. They offer a free tour for you to check out the building, and even take you up to the iconic golden dome. This’ll give you a panoramic view of Denver, and some awesome skyline views. It’s the ideal spot to snap the perfect selfie.

3 . Have Breakfast at Jelly Café

Jelly Café is one of Capitol Hill’s best breakfast restaurants. It is famous in the city for its quality. You can find all sorts of delicious breakfast dishes at this charming restaurant including Lavender Blueberry Pancakes, French Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, and Corn Beef Hash. After you visit this place one time, you may find yourself returning frequently because the food is so good.

4 . Take a Free Walking Tour

Want to play tourist in your own city for the day? There's no better way than by taking a walking tour. And the best part? It's free! Denver Free Walking Tours start in front of the Capitol Building. Tour dates depend on the time of the year. May 1st through October 31st, tours are seven days a week. Outside of those months, they're available on the weekend. Tour guides take you on an awesome journey through Downtown Denver, pointing out fun facts and historical landmarks along the way.

5 . Stroll Through Governor’s Park

Located on the south side of Capitol Hill, Governor’s Park is an excellent place to take a walk, have a picnic, or just sit on a bench and reflect on the beauty of life. Many Denver residents escape to this park to find a bit of much-needed tranquility. There’s also a large, dog-friendly grassy area, a playground, and bike trails. Bring your kids, bring your dog, and soak up the Denver sun.