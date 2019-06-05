5 Things to do in South Broadway, Denver

As one of the city's most eclectic neighborhoods, South Broadway, Denver features vibrant antique shops, restaurants, pubs, and galleries for a creative, independent vibe locals love. If you’re moving to South Broadway, there are plenty of ways to get to know your new neighborhood. Put these local-approved stops on your list and see the best of South Broadway, Denver.

1 . Play at Punch Bowl Social

Locals head to Punch Bowl Social for hours of adult-sized fun. Stop by and order pub fare and watch a Rockies game on TV or choose from an impressive lineup of arcade games. This 27,000-square-foot factory features 3 bars, scratch-to-craft restaurant and games like shuffleboard, pool, life-size Jenga, and more. Karaoke is also a popular option, and craft cocktails and beer are on hand to build up liquid courage before performing. And although Punch Bowl Social is prime for hip, Denver, locals, it’s also kid-friendly so the whole family can enjoy.

2 . Go Antique Shopping

South Broadway is renown for its antique shops, vintage stores, and boutique shopping. Locals looking to furnish their South Broadway apartments choose from among 100 antique stores stretching across 18 blocks. For starters, Eron Johnson Antiques features a selection of mid-century modern furniture and housewares. Browse the selection of 18th and 19th century and mid-century furniture, silver, and decorative arts at Black Tulip Antiques. Locals on the hunt for Victorian, Oak, Walnut, painting, and lamps look to Corky's Antiques. And families and toy collectors flock to Turn of the Century Antiques looking for antique dolls and toys.

3 . See a Movie

Seeing a movie in South Denver isn't just an average trip to the cineplex to see the latest blockbuster. Opened since 1930, the Mayan Theatre is one of the few remaining Art Deco Mayan Revival style theaters. It is now a city of Denver historic landmark. The theater narrowly survived destruction in the 1980s when a local group organized "Friends of the Mayan" to save and restore its history. Now run by Landmark Theaters, the Mayan features three screens with DLP Digital Projection and Sound, an upstairs cafe, and seating area. A large auditorium-style screening room and two cozy upstairs theaters attract locals looking for an evening out for an independent flick on the big screen.

4 . Find Rare Books

Situated on Denver's Antique Row, Gallagher Books sells rare, unusual, and out-of-print books for discerning readers and enthusiastic collectors. Locals are in the know that Gallagher also offers a selection of vintage posters, art deco tiles, and eye-popping, colorful books bound in leather and other bindings. Look for your favorites, or grab some obscure cookbooks and rare fiction editions to bring some personality to your new South Denver apartment.

5 . Enjoy Happy Hour

A pub crawl is a fun way to settle into your new neighborhood and meet the locals. Grab a friend or roommate and head to one of the happy hours on South Broadway like Sobo 151 for Czech favorites, Skylark Lounge, or Historians Ale House. For a truly unique experience, step into Beatrice & Woodsley and discover an interior filled with live Aspens. You'll feel like you're imbibing on craft cocktails in a hidden forest in one of the neighborhood's most beloved restaurants and bars.

The real spirit of South Broadway is all about independent creativity and spirit, and there’s more to do here than you can cover in a single weekend. So get outdoors, take a walk down antique row, enjoy a brew, and see a flick any day of the week to settle into your new neighborhood and fall in love with South Broadway’s unique vibe.