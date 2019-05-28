Neighborhood Guide: Oak Lawn, Dallas

Modera Howell

Oak Lawn is a very pleasant neighborhood in the center of Dallas. It is extremely beautiful, and it is one of the more upscale areas in the city. Dallas has been a magnet for people who have been looking to move to Texas. This is largely in part to the city's strong economy and liveliness. If you are doing some research on the different Dallas neighborhoods, you’ll find Oak Lawn to be a popular choice. Below is a guide to the exciting area.

The Outdoor Recreation Possibilities are Endless

Oak Lawn is known for its beautiful parks and bike trails. One of Oak Lawn’s premier outdoor areas is the Reverchon Park. Here you’ll find many lush green fields, tall oak trees, stone staircases, stone bridges, and gorgeous water features. It is an excellent place to spend an afternoon on the weekends and to have a picnic. Reverchon Park is also close to the Katy Trail, a 3.5-mile concrete bike trail that winds through Oak Lawn and other parts of Dallas.

Indulge at Eatzi's Market an Bakery

Eatzi's has a wide variety of food options and is super popular among Oak Lawn residents. The market has excellent make your own sandwich and make your own salad options, as well as an incredible bakery. They also have great beer and wine selections. Sample a few different options by making your own 6-pack of beer, or opt for a bottle of wine. Be warned, lines for the high-quality food can get long.

The Nightlife is Top-Tier

Within the boundaries of the Oak Lawn neighborhood, you'll find a wide variety of great bars, restaurants, and other fun places to go out. Some of the best nightlife spots in this neighborhood are the Library Bar, J.R.’s Bar and Grill, and the Round-up Saloon. Many Dallas residents will head to Oak Lawn on the weekends for a lively night out.

Luxury Hotels Line the Streets

Having great hotels in your neighborhood is a major benefit as it can incentivize friends and family to come visit. If Dallas is not close to your hometown, then the gorgeous Warwick Melrose Hotel, the four-star Rosewood Mansion, and the boutique Stoneleigh Hotel can all motivate people to come and see you when you move to Oak Lawn.

An LGBT-friendly Place to Call Home

Oak Lawn is the neighborhood in Dallas that has the largest LGBT population. If you're someone who likes to live in LGBT-friendly neighborhoods, then this area is perfect for you. There is a particular area of the neighborhood which is located along Cedar Springs Road where you can find a very vibrant LGBT nightlife scene. You’ll never be bored in this in Oak Lawn, as there are constantly things going on and events being held.