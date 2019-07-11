Neighborhood Guide: Museum District Houston

Getting to Know Museum District, Houston

There are plenty of diverse neighborhoods to choose from when you are making a move to Houston. You might be searching for a neighborhood that has the most lively nightlife, or a neighborhood that is more walkable if you don’t have a car. Rent prices, safety, things to do… there are hundreds of things that can go into deciding where to live. If you are searching for a neighborhood that celebrates arts and culture, you’ll find it in Houston’s Museum District. Positioned just below Midtown, the location is hard to beat. Here’s what you need to know before moving to the Museum District.

Easy To Explore

One of the great things about living in the Museum District is its walkability. Walkscore ranks the Museum District as the third most walkable neighborhood in Houston. After all, millions of tourists visit the area each year, so it is only right that the Museum District be easy to navigate.

Enjoying the Outdoors

One of the biggest benefits of living in the Museum District is that you're surrounded by lovely nature. I mean after all, pretty much half of this neighborhood is the giant Hermann Park. There’s so much to do at Hermann Park and really anyone can enjoy it. Take in the views of the Japanese garden or play a round of golf. Taking a stroll through the park and enjoying the trees and water views never get old. We’ll dive into more detail about Hermann Park below.

Upscale Living

One of the factors to consider with the Museum District is that it’s pretty pricey compared to other Houston neighborhoods. However, Houston is quite affordable overall in terms of cost of living when compared to other big cities across the U.S. This still remains true, despite Houston’s cost of living increasing. For those moving to the Museum District make sure to have a job lined up beforehand. And remember, the price is high because you are living in one of the most desirable parts of the city. You’ll find lovely mid-rise apartments lined up around Hermann Park, so you are paying for an ideal location. If you need a bit of help in your apartment search, check out our Museum District listings and use our rent calculator to determine how much rent you can afford.

Things to do in Museum District, Houston

New to the neighborhood and looking for some things to do? Here are the first things to check out in the Museum District

Kick Back at Hermann Park

Alright, where to begin with Hermann Park. First of all, if you are moving to the Museum District, you’ll likely be spending plenty of time here. There are 445 acres of park to explore, and tons to see and do. As we mentioned before, the Japanese garden and golf courses are solid choices. You’ll also find crowdpleasers like McGovern Lake and the Houston Zoo. Get a taste of some wildlife at these spots, or just walk around and enjoy the fresh air.

One of the main highlights of the park is the Miller Outdoor Theater. The venue frequently hosts shows, performances, and cultural events. They have both assigned seats and a grassy hilltop with open seating. In the summertime, the Miller hosts events almost daily. Movies at the park on a cool summer night is just Museum District at it’s finest. Needless to say, living next to this park is an amazing perk.

Bar Hop? Nah. Museum Hop!

There is a reason why this area is called the “Museum District”. There are all sorts of interesting museums tackling different subjects and areas of history for you to check out. One of the gems being the Asia Society Texas Center, which hosts educational events for children to learn more about Asia.

If you want your children to have fun while learning, the Houston Children’s Museum is an obvious choice. The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft often has interesting exhibitions that might help open your eyes to new cultural traditions, as well.

But wait, there’s more! The Menil Collection is a must-see and regarded as one of the most incredible art collections in the world. The museum features over 17,000 sculptures, drawings, photographs, paintings, and more. The Houston Museum-African American Culture, The Health Museum, and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston are all worth exploring. Yes… there is a lot to see. You can’t do it all at once, so make a weekend of it!

Check Out A Chapel

The Rothko Chapel in Houston is a great place to examine cultural history while also appreciating architecture. The Chapel is home to many works from the world-famous abstract expressionist Mark Rothko. Interestingly enough, Rothko did not actually live to see the Chapel open, but it has been visited by both locals and tourists for decades. The chapel is considered “non-denominational”, and was intended as a meditative space to showcase Rothko’s work. Swing by to see this fascinating piece of Houston history.

The Pit Room by @boomtownbites via Instagram

Where to eat and drink in Museum District, Houston

Looking for some of the best bites in the neighborhood? We’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favorite restaurants in the Museum District.

The Pit Room

World famous Texas barbecue is showcased at The Pit Room. There’s a reason why The Pit Room made it on the list of best Texas barbecue restaurants. They source only the highest quality meats, and the taste speaks for itself. Mouthwatering brisket sandwiches, tender pork ribs, juicy pulled pork, fully-dressed elote, and a pickled veggie bar. What’s not to love? Whatever you end up ordering, make sure to use generous amounts of their to-die-for homemade barbecue sauce.

Dak & Bop

Want to take a break from all of the Mexican and BBQ food? Swing by Dak & Bop for delicious Korean fried chicken. The wings are fried twice, so every bit you get is crispy and hot. Phenomenal texture pairs with delicious flavors like soy garlic and sriracha honey-lime. Alongside the chicken, you’ll find American classics with a Korean twist. Bulgogi mac n cheese, kimchi fries, and tater tots smothered in Korean sauces all make for mouthwatering sides. Come for happy hour between 5-7pm for $3 wells to pair with your grub.

MF Sushi

Texas might be well-known for its steakhouses and barbecue, but this sushi spot brings authentic Japanese flavors and freshness. It’s run by Chris Kinjo, an award-winning restaurateur that’s often praised for his artistry.

This isn’t the type of sushi restaurant you stop by to grab a roll to go after work. This is more of an experience. It’s high-end, exquisite, sushi at the highest quality. Unsurprisingly, it’s a bit pricey. It’s definitely a restaurant geared towards special occasions. If you really want to splurge, come for their Omakase, where you can sample 20+ courses of some of the freshest fish you’ll ever taste.

Bodegas Taco Shop

Bodegas is your fun, vibrant, fast-casual Mexican restaurant. Affordable prices and hefty portions make this spot a local favorite. It’s definitely got a sports bar type vibe, with its dim lighting, neon signs and multiple TVs. Grab some food and watch a game inside, or enjoy the intimate patio seating. Pair some fish tacos with their award-winning margaritas and you have the recipe for a great meal. Stop by after exploring Hermann Park... this restaurant is literally a block away!

Ready to make Houston’s Museum District your new home?