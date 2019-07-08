Neighborhood Guide: Midtown, Houston

Calais Midtown

Getting to Know Midtown, Houston

Midtown Houston is a lively Houston neighborhood known for its nightlife scene. With such a wide variety of restaurants and bars to choose from, you’ll never get bored in Midtown. The area is a favorite for young professionals with it’s close proximity to downtown. Thinking of moving to Houston and considering the Midtown neighborhood? Make sure you have your bases covered first. Here’s what you need to know.

Full Of Life

There are some incredible luxury apartments available in Midtown Houston, and the businesses in the area consistently draw Houstonians to the neighborhood. Midtown is arguably the most walkable Houston neighborhood as well. If you are moving here without a car, you should have no problem getting around the neighborhood.

The atmosphere of this neighborhood isn’t for everyone. The weekends bring bustling crowds of clubbers coming for a fun night out. For drinking, Midtown really is the place to be. If you aren’t comfortable with crowds and lots going on, you might want to look elsewhere. However, if you are a young, social adult… we think you’ll love it here.

Moving Around Midtown

Houston is a large, dense city. It’s the kind of place where a car would be useful, perhaps even necessary. However, Midtown Houston is a neighborhood where you can get by without a car. It’s one of the best areas in terms of public transportation, thanks to the MetroRail, which runs all through Midtown Houston.

The Metrorail is most convenient for the Midtown and Downtown areas, but not for the rest of the city. Either way, when it comes to exploring Midtown Houston, the Metrorail can be quite quick and convenient. Of course, you can always use a bike - or your feet - for the Midtown area itself. If you are going to be spending most of your time in Midtown and Downtown, you’ll likely be just fine without a car. And don’t forget, the walkability of Midtown is exceptional.

Fun With The Fam

Although the Midtown vibe caters to young adults, the neighborhood offers a lot for kids. There’s a few great parks that are perfect for families. Elizabeth Baldwin Park. This is a lovely little park with trails, winding trees, and a playground. Bagby Park

Bagby Park is a small park right next to some of the best restaurants in the neighborhood. Highlighted by the iconic “Midtown” sign, it’s the perfect spot for an iconic selfie. Bring your kids and your pup as there’s a dog park here.

Families should check out Axelrod as well. This family-friendly brewery is a great spot to bring your kids. There’s a huge outdoor patio area with large picnic tables and hanging hammocks. Come for the live music at night and enjoy the relaxed vibe and craft beer as your kids roam around. Just because Midtown is Houston’s nightlife destination doesn’t mean it’s out of the question for families!

Things to do in Midtown, Houston

New to the neighborhood and looking for some things to do? Here are the first things to do and spots to check out in Midtown.

Catch a Show at MATCH

Some of the best neighborhoods in the world have one place where artists converge to offer a cultural hub. In Midtown Houston, that place is Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH).

There are all sorts of productions that are continually happening at the MATCH, whether you are into dance, comedy, or music. It doesn’t matter if you are into some cultural history, or just want a couple of hours of entertainment, the MATCH certainly delivers. There are different spaces for various productions so that multiple productions can occur at the same time. If you are into watching artists collaborate in creative ways, the MATCH is a must-see. Make a night of it, and start at Holman Draft Hall before heading to MATCH. Here you’ll find a lovely spacious bar with delicious food and drinks. Talk about a perfect date night!

Listen To Live Music

There’s no better way to wrap up a long work week than by catching some live music and sipping a drink. The Continental Club is your spot and new favorite place to see a show. The venue is versatile, and regularly hosts some of the most critically acclaimed talents in the world, specifically focusing on the rock/soul genre. Some of the world’s most famous bands have graced its stage, including U2 and Nick Lowe. Just know that the while rock/soul is a focus, the acts can be very diverse. Make sure to keep tabs on their event calendar!

Family Fun at the Fire Museum

Although pretty much everyone praises firefighters, nobody idolizes them more than kids. That's why the Houston Fire Museum can make the perfect family activity for those with young children. The museum has been around since 1980 and is quite affordable, as well. It’s also not just a museum; the Houston Fire Museum is home to public events, educational activities, and more. Take your kids, take some pictures of them in a firetruck. Come in the morning and stop by one of the many popular Midtown restaurants that are near the museum, like Reef or Cali Sandwich.

There are other Midtown Houston locations to enjoy some live music, as well including Howl At The Moon, where you can grab a bucket of beers while enjoying some piano in the background. The Alley Kat Bar and Lounge also offers hosts music acts regularly, as well. Houston’s music scene is great, and Midtown is one of the best neighborhoods to experience it.

Where to eat and drink in Midtown, Houston

Looking for some of the best bites in the neighborhood? We’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favorite restaurants in Midtown.

Pub Fiction

Pub Fiction is an urban tavern in Midtown and a chill spot for drinks and tasty food. It’s a really fun place to go to catch a Houston sports game on one of the 60 large-screen TVs. Or simply kick back on the oversized patio and catch some sun. They serve traditional tavern favorites for starters like Fried Mozzarella, Burger Sliders, and Potato Skins.

For lunch, opt for a juicy burger like the Pub’s Famous Royal with Cheese. This burger is comprised of two ½ pound patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions. You can’t go wrong with the classic. If you’re feeling more unique flavors, try the 24-Hour Burger. This delicacy of a burger includes smoked bacon, cheese, a fried egg and honey chipotle mayo on an English muffin. Don’t forget to save room for the Skillet Cookie! It’s a giant chocolate chip cookie baked in a cast iron skillet with chocolate whiskey sauce, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Gather with your new neighbors to catch a Rockets game, and indulge on some amazing grub.

Weights + Measures

A casual neighborhood restaurant, bakeshop, and bar, Weights + Measures is unlike most places around. You can come here any time of the day, from brunch into the late night, to get great coffee, food, and specialty cocktails. During the day, the aesthetic is bright and cheerful and you dine in natural light in an airy, open-concept space. At night the restaurant transforms into a cool bar scene with dim lighting and strong drinks flowing.

The bakeshop runs Monday through Friday 7-11 am and they handmake divine rosemary garlic rolls, pumpernickel, cranberry walnut bread and more. There also serve fresh croissants, cookies, muffins, brownies, and cinnamon rolls to pair with your coffee. For dinner, you have to try the award-winning Roasted Carrot pizza. Don’t worry, it tastes much better than it sounds.

They also have some of the most delicious cocktails in town. Try the Catch Me I’m Falling with dark rum, lemon, cinnamon, and champagne. The Not Too Sweet is another great choice, which is vodka, green apple puree, lemon, caramel, and black walnut bitters. This spot really is a jack of all trades, which is why locals adore it.

Wooster’s Garden

Wooster’s Garden is a modern, sleek hotspot that is a must-try when in Midtown. They have an extensive drink selection with over 49 craft beer on tap and 50 handcrafted cocktails on the menu. The dining area boasts a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door that merges indoor and outdoor seating on beautiful days. While there’s not a long food menu, what they do offer is all you need to go with your refreshing drink. You can start with the Charcuterie and Cheese Platter and then try the Marinated Ribeye for dinner. It’s served with grilled pineapple asparagus, radish, and crispy potato.

