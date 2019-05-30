Neighborhood Guide: Downtown Dallas, Texas

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Dallas is a hustle-bustle city that knows how to have fun! It’s an inviting place with friendly people and tons to do. Whether you’re single, have a family, a dog-owner, love being outdoors, into art, enjoy going to events, Dallas has it all.

If you like to be in the center of everything, Downtown Dallas is the place to be. Downtown Dallas is not your average business-only mecca. It has come a long way in the last few years to bring the community together and become a great place to live. Yes, it’s business-oriented as many “downtowns” are, but it’s become a great place to call home base.

You’re at the Heart of it All

Living in Downtown Dallas is being in the center of all the action and you have the city at your fingertips. Amazing restaurants, spas, parks, shops, and events are right in your backyard. You can also reach nearby places and neighborhoods by renting a motorized bike or scooter. Or simply catch the DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) to take you throughout downtown.

During the week it’s typically business-as-usual. However, on the weekends it’s events, parades, farmers markets, marathons, are going down near Main Street. Living in downtown has so many perks, such as being in-the-know about occasions and fun stuff. Oftentimes, you'll even get special access as a resident.

That said, living in the middle of it all means exactly that. Sometimes it can get loud as there’s always the hum of cars and chit-chatter of pedestrian traffic. These sounds also remind you that you are at the heart of a thriving, bustling city.

It’s a Plus if You’re A Foodie

There are restaurants and water holes galore ranging from low-key pubs to fancy steakhouses. Many of the spots along Main Street have rooftop patios so you can take in the city views while you enjoy your dinner and drinks. Swanky hotels, like the W and the Adolphus, have award-winning restaurants. Wolfgang Puck’s Five Sixty is in downtown Dallas’ iconic Reunion Tower.

The options of amazing restaurants are endless, but if cooking at home is more your thing you’re in luck as well. You can hop over to the Dallas Farmer’s Market and pick up fresh, local produce to whip up.

You Can Find Zen in the City

Say you want to decompress after a long day at work. Or maybe you want to find some serenity with nature in the urban city. There are a few parks and places to go in downtown Dallas to capture this vibe.

Klyde Warren Park takes up 5 acres of precious downtown real estate and is a giant green space for people to kick back and enjoy themselves. You can sprawl out and enjoy the downtown Dallas skyline with some grub from a food truck.

There’s also Main Street Garden Park that has a cool splash fountain water feature for everyone to enjoy. Many people will be here looking to cool off from that Texas heat. Living in downtown Dallas, you can find many reasons to get outside and find a slice of zen in the middle of the busy city.