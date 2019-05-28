5 Things to Do in Deep Ellum, Dallas

Steve Rainwater [ CC BY-SA 2.0 ]

In the heart of Dallas, a literal stone’s throw away from Downtown, is the lively neighborhood of Deep Ellum. This area has a quirky, yet edgy personality of its own and there is so much to do and see in the area. We’ve rounded up the top activities and sights in Deep Ellum so you can enjoy your visit and make the most of your time while here.

1 . Support Local Business & Shop Small

Some of Dallas’ most unique businesses are found in Deep Ellum. One of the favorites is the Flea Style, which is a store and creative workshop space. On the shop side, the owner curates vintage and second-hand clothing, jewelry and home décor from local, creative spirits. She has a knack for one-of-a-kind pieces that you won’t see anywhere else and you’re sure to find a treasure here. On the workshop side, you can learn a new skill by taking a pressed flower art class, learn watercolor techniques for brush lettering or even DIY your own soaps. Another must-stop spot in Deep Ellum is Jade & Clover. Here you will find cute giftables, accessories and a succulent bar where you can custom build your own terrarium. This place gives off really good vibes and the people are always friendly. Overall, it’s a fun shopping experience that’s unique to Deep Ellum.

2 . Marvel at the Murals

There are so many hand painted, larger-than-life murals in Deep Ellum that it’s almost impossible to see them all in one day. The 42 Murals Project was launched to showcase local, national and international artists’ work and they truly are a sight to see. It’s fun to walk around after grabbing a cup of coffee, admiring the colorful pieces as they serve as cool backdrops for pictures.

3 . Brunch Your Heart Out

There are a few great brunch spots in the area, but Café Brazil takes the cake. Its “not just another coffee house” concept is uber colorful and very lively. There is an energy about this place that makes brunching here so fun. Delicious brunch grub like Banana Bread French Toast and Chicken and Waffles are popular off the menu and their self-serve all you can drink coffee bar is not to be missed.

4 . Catch a Comedy Show

Dallas Comedy House is a theatre for improv and stand-up comedy. It’s a great way to spend an evening while in Deep Ellum. The place has a friendly atmosphere where you can kick back, enjoy a drink and laugh a little…or a lot. Known artists and students in training take the stage to entertain you and it’s a guaranteed good time.

5 . Try Emporium Pies

At this little hole-in-the-wall you can get a fresh, piping hot handmade slice of heaven with ice cream on top. They change up their menu with seasonal offerings, but some best sellers are The Drunken Nut, which is Bourbon pecan with shortbread crust and Lord of the Pies, which is a thick deep dish apple pie with cinnamon streusel sprinkled on top.