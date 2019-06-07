Living in Highlands, Denver

A mix of historic buildings and contemporary architecture, the Highlands neighborhood in Denver is a blend of old and new. Galleries, cafes, and hip restaurants abound in the Highland neighborhood, making it a popular destination for local residents, Denverites, and visitors a like.

Neighborhood Guide to Highlands

Curious what it is like to live across the river in the Highland neighborhood? With easy access to downtown, the Highland neighborhood is a popular one to reside in. Learn more about what makes the Highland neighborhood so unique in our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in Highlands

An up-and-coming neighborhood, Highlands has seen an explosion of worthwhile places to check out. From cool venues to outdoor drinking establishments, there is lots to entertain you in Highlands Denver. Check out our top picks for the Highlands neighborhood here.

Where to eat and drink in Highlands

The Highlands neighborhood is known for its great restaurants, bars, and breweries. There are so many options, it is difficult to narrow down where to go, but we've chosen a select few places that make the top of our list for eating and drinking in Highlands.