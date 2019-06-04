5 Things to Do in East Colfax, Denver

John Margolies

East Colfax is a lively neighborhood located in the eastern section of Denver. This area is famous for the iconic East Colfax Ave., which is the primary road leading into Denver from the east. There are many exciting and entertaining things to do in the neighborhood of East Colfax. If you are a new resident looking to get to know the area, here are a few of our favorites:

1 . Get Caffeinated at QuinceEssential Coffee House

This coffee house is located on Quince Street in East Colfax, which explains its clever name. Keep an eye out for this spot, or you might miss it. The coffee house is located inside a small, old home. The furniture inside has the feel of a small cozy home, comprising of different rooms. Rooms contain comfy couches, small tables, and bookshelves to maintain a unique vibe. The Venetian Cream is their famous drink, so give that a try for your first time.

2 . Catch a Concert at the Ogden Theatre

The Ogden Theatre is a historic concert venue on East Colfax Avenue. Many famous acts come to this theatre to put on awesome shows and concerts. The venue is on the smaller side, so don’t be surprised if you feel cramped during a popular show. If you move to the East Colfax neighborhood, make sure to keep tabs on the theater’s event calendar. Whether you're going with friends or on a date, it’s a great way to spend an evening.

3 . Drink and Game at the 1UP Arcade Bar

Arcades are great… bars are great... put them together and it’s a recipe for an awesome time. Denver has three 1UP Arcade Bars, and one lies in East Colfax. This bar has a wide variety of games to choose from. Whether it be pinball, Pacman or Jenga, this bar will surely have something for you. Although games might become a bit more difficult after a few cocktails, that’s part of the fun. It’s a great spot to have some fun with friends or meet new people. I’m not sure if there’s a better way to meet people than over drinks and a riveting game of Jenga.

4 . Get a Beer at the Thirsty Monk Brewery

The Thirsty Monk is one of East Colfax’s most well-known breweries. At the Thirsty Monk, you can choose from a wide range of Belgian-rooted ales and other world-class craft beers. Some of the popular choices amongst locals are the Past Life Belgian Amber, Thirsty Monk Cherry Gose, and Thirsty Monk Farmhouse IPA. The Thirsty Monk also hosts a variety of events and has special nights where you can get discounts on beer. It wouldn’t be a list of things to do in a Denver neighborhood without a brewery mention.

5 . See a Movie at the SIE FilmCenter

The SIE FilmCenter is a beautiful arthouse theatre that’s also the home of the Denver Film Society. This film center shows interesting indie movies all year round. If cinema is your thing, then you will absolutely love this place. If you want to support Denver Film and the Film Center, you can become a member. Becoming a member will give you discounts and access to exclusive events.