Living in Uptown, Denver

Come lounge in City Park or visit the Denver Zoo - Uptown, Denver is a thriving neighborhood with lots of local favorites. Restaurants abound, and there are numerous breweries, bars and patios in which to imbibe. Enjoy one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods, Uptown.

Neighborhood Guide to Uptown

If you want to know what it is like to live in the heart of Denver, read our neighborhood guide to living in Uptown. We will highlight all the perks of living in this vibrant neighborhood!

Things to do in Uptown

Eat, drink, picnic, and shop are only a few of the many things you can do in Uptown. We've put together a list of the best things to check out in this Denver neighborhood to make sure you get the most out of your time in Uptown.

Where to eat and drink in Uptown

It is hard to nail down just a few places to check out in Uptown, but we've done our best to choose the must see eateries. Check out our guide to where to eat and drink in Uptown.