Living in Highland Park, Dallas

Located in the northern region of Dallas, right between University Park and Downtown is one of Texas’s most affluent neighborhoods: Highland Park. Here you’ll find swan ponds, luxury tennis courts, fine dining options, and more. Keep on reading to learn about all the exciting things you can accomplish in Highland Park.

Neighborhood Guide to Highland Park

Highland Park is pricey to say the least, but if you can afford the rent here, then you will find some rather cool amenities to look forward to, such as rooftop decks with pools and amazing views of the Dallas skyline. Here the crime rates are low and the school ratings are high. As a bonus, Highland Park is also home to the oldest outdoor shopping mall in the United States. To learn more about Highland Park, read our full neighborhood guide here.

Things to do in Highland Park

Run out on a shopping spree at the Highland Park Village, which houses almost any luxury brand you could possibly think of. Perhaps the nature scene is more of your vibe, so lounge around Lakeside Park, where 14 acres of greenery are at your disposal. Read our full guide on things to do in Highland Park here.

Where to eat and drink in Highland Park

One of Highland Park’s gems is the Al Biernat’s restaurant. This local favorite is the place to be for a family gathering, a romantic meal, or just a great steak. If you’re looking for some great seafood options, then Cafe Pacific should be on your list of places to try. Find more options on our list of places to eat and drink at in Highland Park.