3 Must-Try Restaurants in Highland Park, Dallas

Lounge 31 via Instagram

It’s no secret that Highland Park is one of the poshest and affluent neighborhoods in Dallas. This means that it offers some incredible options in terms of restaurants, bars, lounges, and more. It doesn’t matter whether you are looking for a four-course meal or a quick cocktail, you’ll find tons of options. If you are new to the area, here are some of our picks for the best restaurants in Highland Park.

1 . Cafe Pacific

There are all sorts of restaurants and bars that fail in cities every year, but Cafe Pacific has managed to not only survive, but thrive, for over 35 years. The sophisticated restaurant understands that sometimes it’s best to stick to what you know and leave the pretentious experimentation to the competition.

Cafe Pacific specializes in some of the most incredible steak and seafood that the city has to offer. Some have even suggested that it’s the best seafood restaurant in the Dallas metropolitan area, as a whole. It should be noted that Cafe Specific is quite expensive, which is par for the course for Highland Park. This neighborhood staple’s seafood options are to die for, and the reason why crowds flock here every night. Be sure to make a reservation to guarantee your table!

2 . Lounge 31

One of the great things about Lounge 31 is that it is nestled right into Highland Park Village, which makes it the perfect place to stop by after some shopping. Or simply swing by the lounge to grab a quick drink or meal while being around by your new neighbors. The European flair here is distinct, and the fact that it is located right above Bistro 31 gives it a cozy feel that is hard to replicate. It also features a lovely outdoor patio, as well.

Whether you are looking for wine, cocktail, sushi, or brunch - Lounge 31 has it all. The champagne bar is excellent for a laid-back weekend date, but the Spanish-style marble bar certainly steals the show and enhances the atmosphere significantly. Lounge 31 certainly knows what they are doing, which isn’t surprising, considering it’s the brainchild of Alberto Lombardi, one of the most well-known restauranteurs in the city.

3 . Perfect Union

Highland Park might be an affluent neighborhood, but that doesn’t mean that there can’t be some laid-back options for something more casual. Perfect Union is the ideal place to stop by with some friends after work, to enjoy some exciting appetizers, cocktails, or even pizza.

Perfect Union is great for families, as it allows the kids to grab some delicious pizza while parents can enjoy some oysters and sip some cocktails at the same time. The restaurant is a much more playful and fun alternative to many of the other restaurants in the area and is definitely worth checking out.