3 Must-Try Restaurants in Oak Lawn, Dallas

Nick & Sam's via Instagram

Oak Lawn is known by Dallas residents as one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city. Like many neighborhoods around Dallas, this area consists of some fantastic restaurants and bar. It doesn’t matter what kind of cuisine you prefer, or whether you are searching for a quick beer or cocktail; there is something for you in Oak Lawn. New to the area, and looking for some local hot spots? Here are a few of our favorites to check out.

1 . Parigi

Parigi is a cozy bistro that offers something for everyone, whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or neither. The constantly changing menu has had locals coming back for more for 30 years. One thing does stay consistent though, Parigis committment to locally sourced, fresh, seasonal ingredients. Although a good chunk of the menu stays changing, some menu items have been staples for decades.

You might find some Parisian influences such as the crab beignets, and many locals rave about the risotto. The ambiance has a unique feel, as it has both casual and upscale elements. Parigi more than delivers on both food and atmosphere. Come once, and you’ll be coming back time and time again to check out new menu items.

2 . The Library

Dallas is home to some incredible dive bars, but Oak Lawn offers a gem in a sophisticated lounge that is the perfect place to grab a cocktail. Whether you want to unwind after work or want to impress a date, The Library offers some incredible cocktails that just might be the best in the neighborhood.

This hidden gem is located in Warwick Melrose Hotel, but don’t let that scare you away. Some of the most interesting and classy bars can be found inside upscale hotels. The vibe and ambiance here are hard to describe. It’s like an old-fashioned, upscale jazz club. Come for live music and cocktails on a Saturday night if you want to get the full experience of the library. This bar has been recommended by the Wall Street Journal, Maxim and other leading publications. It’s easy to see why. Get your seat early, this spot fills up quick!

3 . Nick & Sam’s

Texas is known for its steak, and our Oak Lawn steakhouse of choice is Nick & Sam’s. While there are plenty of steakhouses in Dallas that offer some great options, Nick & Sam’s offers an experience unlike any other. The super-friendly staff and lively atmosphere in an upscale setting make it one of the coolest spots in the area.

The steak options are a bit limited, but they’ve perfected each cut. Take your pick of prime rib, filet mignon, sirloin, or porterhouse… you can’t go wrong. Craving seafood? Try out the crab or lobster. Or simply go for a surf and turf to experience the best of both worlds. Pair your meal with your pick from their huge wine list, or go for a craft cocktail. This won’t be your new go-to restaurant, as the price makes it out to be more of a special occasion spot. But you are paying for the experience. However, there is simply no better way to cap off a birthday dinner than with one of their signature 7-layer cakes.