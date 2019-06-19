3 Must-Try Restaurants in Knox-Henderson, Dallas

There are plenty of unique neighborhoods in Dallas, all offering different vibes and features. Knox-Henderson is one of the more desirable neighborhoods and truly feels like its own community. This pedestrian-friendly area features some of the best restaurants and bars in the city, taking advantage of all that foot traffic. If you are new to the neighborhood, and looking for some local hot spots for a bite to eat, here are a few of our favorites.

1 . SMITHY

Smithy is your new go-to spot for drinks, snacks, and brunch. This restaurant’s bright lighting, open kitchen and long bar create a fun and lively vibe. And the food… the food is what keeps Knox-Henderson locals coming back.

Satisfy your cravings with local favorites like the crab nachos and truffle fries. Or sip on a one-of-a-kind cocktail, like their cowboy coffee. The perfect brunch pairing, this cocktail features whiskey, nitro cold brew, and maple bitters. Speaking of brunch, Smithy’s is hard to beat. Keep it simple with avocado toast, or go all out with “the hangover” sandwich. This towering biscuit and fried chicken sandwich is perfect when you need a greasy pick me up (hence the name).

2 . The Porch

The Porch is easily one of the best places to grab some food and drink in the area and is located right on Henderson Ave. While there is plenty of great bar food in Dallas, there are few with the range of Porch, which truly takes the “gastropub” title seriously. There are even vegan options for more particular eaters, as well.

Locals rave about everything from the smoked ham mac and cheese to the unique sandwiches that are offered. Many also love that the Porch is quite inexpensive, considering the quality of the food and drinks. The Porch also features their take on classic cocktails with their Pecan Old Fashion and Bourbon Smash. Kick back with a cocktail on their outdoor patio, which also happens to be dog-friendly!

3 . Capitol Pub

There are few places as inviting as The Capitol Pub. This friendly neighborhood pub is the perfect place to start a night out with friends. Tons of indoor and outdoor seating make it easy for groups. A huge beer list has every option you can hope for. And most importantly… a great menu of delicious pub fare. Pair a beer with the garlic fries, you can’t go wrong.

Swing by for a Cowboys or Mavs game and you’ll find a lively crowd. The Capitol Pub offers large-screen TVs both indoors and outdoors. This place stays open until 2am every night, and you can count on things getting pretty hectic late at night. The Capitol Pub is easily one of the best and most friendly bars in The Knox-Henderson area, and that certainly doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.