4 Must-Try Restaurants in Downtown Dallas

Five Sixty via Instagram

Downtown Dallas is best known for its art museums and business offices. However, there are a handful of restaurants and bars in the area worth checking out. Ranging from historic hangouts to fancy schmancy, reservation-only restaurants, this area has it all. Here are a few places you should check out for amazing food and delicious drinks in Downtown Dallas.

1 . The Woolworth

The Woolworth is in a building in the center of Downtown Dallas from 1913. It has all the historic vibes but is far from old-fashioned. Their menu features delectable shared plates and entrees plus handcrafted cocktails.

One of the most popular things to order is the Slider burgers with pecan bacon, berry compote and goat cheese on a sweet challah roll. Another menu favorite is the Southern Fried Chicken, which is a buttermilk chicken breast, gravy, smoked gouda cheese, jalapeño polenta, braised spinach, bacon, and onion. To go along with your main dish, don’t forget to order Truffle Fries with house-made ketchup. Their drinks are carefully crafted to perfection, too.

2 . Five Sixty

Atop Reunion Tower, which is the iconic glowing ball building in Downtown, is Wolfgang Puck’s highly acclaimed Five Sixty restaurant. It’s located on the 50th floor and has floor-to-ceiling windows. Here you will dine while experiencing breath-taking 360-degree views of the city since the dining room slowly revolves.

The menu is Wolfgang Puck’s creative interpretations of Asian dishes and fusions. Refreshing beverages like Asian beer and sake are paired best with the food. Come here to enjoy an unforgettable meal of specialty menu items like the Lacquered Chinese Dumpling, which is made up of lo-mein noodles, pea tendril salad, plum wine sauce, and Texas peach compote. Another popular menu item is the Bone-in Niman Ranch Pork Chop made up of sautéed garlic spinach, confit bacon, shitake, and Asian pear puree.

3 . Dallas Fish Market

On Main Street in Downtown, you’ll find a modern seafood destination that brings people in from all over the city, the Dallas Fish Market. Daily fresh catch is prepared by expertly trained chefs and you will dine in a contemporary, stylish setting.

The menu offers delicacies like oysters, caviar, poke bowls, sushi to the freshest of fish like Patagonian Salmon and Idaho Rainbow Trout. They also have a great happy hour deal where you get a complimentary 4-piece sushi roll with each drink order from 5-7 pm on Wednesdays and Fridays.

4 . The French Room

Located in the uber-cool Adolphus hotel is The French Room. Boasting beautiful grand European architecture like marbled floor and ornate sconces, it’s a destination in Dallas for upscale French fine dining. Be sure to make a reservation because it books up quick, but is totally worth the trip.

Indulge in menu items like Long Island Duck with butternut squash gel and brussels sprout petals. The Dry Aged Ribeye is also tasty with pomme puree, sauce bordelaise, and charred rapini. The bar has an extensive wine list and the staff will gladly help you with the perfect pairing for your meal.