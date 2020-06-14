/
1 bedroom apartments
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lancaster, PA
5 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$959
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
870 sqft
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
7 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
606 sqft
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.
Contact for Availability
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$805
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.
Southside
1 Unit Available
318 S Queen St. - 3
318 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
786 sqft
Second floor, one bedroom apartment in Lancaster City. Rent includes water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays gas and electric. NO pets, NO smoking. Renter's insurance required.
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster
14 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
750 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
3 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
870 sqft
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
150 Valleybrook Dr
150 Valleybrook Drive, Lancaster County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
872 sqft
150 Valleybrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Must see high end condo - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
